Softball additions hope to build on last season’s success

Following an off season where nine players departed from the team, softball has been forced to rebuild last season’s Conference USA regular-season championship squad.

Of the nine departures from the squad, six ran out of eligibility and three transferred to other programs. The biggest hit came to the pitching staff as four of the five pitchers from the Mean Green’s staff left the program prior to the beginning of the 2022 season.

With sophomore left-handed pitcher Janie Worthington the staff’s only returner, head coach Rodney DeLong and his staff turned to the portal to compliment incoming freshmen. Over the summer, North Texas added two new pitchers from the portal in junior southpaw Ashley Peters from Purdue University and sophomore right-hander Jaycee Cook from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

“The main motivation [for choosing North Texas] was just how gritty the team is, they really get after it,” Peters said. “[The team] has a wonderful coaching staff and I think we all have the same goal.”

In 2021, all three of the Mean Green’s most common starting pitchers ranked top three in ERA in Conference USA, with current University of Oklahoma right-hander Hope Trautwein leading the conference at 1.46. With a new pitching staff tasked with replacing the lost production from 2021, DeLong said he likes what he has seen out of Peters and the young staff.

“Ashley [Peters] is an absolute competitor for one, which is probably the biggest thing she brings to our team,” DeLong said. “She helps in our day-to-day, she helps our pitchers, she helps our position players [and] she’s a vital piece in our program.”

As for the rest of the lineup, North Texas lost five other seniors to graduation. The now graduated centerfielder Tuesday DerMargosian left a hole in centerfield that was filled by sophomore outfielder Lexi Cobb. The team’s two senior shortstops, Kourtney Williams and Miranda Holguin, also graduated which left true freshman shortstop Cierra Simon to fill the position.

In her first games for North Texas, Simon has flashed her athleticism in the field and shown potential at the plate. With 14 at-bats to her name, she has two hits, two runs scored and three stolen bases. She has no errors in five starts at shortstop.

With two seniors on the team compared to 18 underclassmen, sophomore second baseman Mikayla Smith said the team has not struggled to find chemistry.

“This year, I really love the team,” Smith said. “I think the girls really came together, we get along very well. We mold together on and off the field, […] the chemistry is there.”

North Texas played its first non-exhibition games with its retooled roster last weekend, winning three of five games at the Evangeline Bank and Trust Invitational. Peters and Cook made their Mean Green debuts in the circle. The eldest member of the bullpen, Peters picked up a win and a loss at the tournament as she allowed four runs (three earned) in 13.1 innings pitched.

After Cook gave up four runs in 1.2 innings in game two of the tournament versus No. 19 University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Peters relieved her with 2.1 shutout innings. Before the tournament, Peters said her experience in the Big Ten Conference prepared her for high-leverage situations.

“I feel like my past experience will definitely help me stay calm in big situations,” Peters said. “[I can just] go out there and treat it like any other game.”

North Texas travels northeast to Melissa, Texas, this weekend for four games at the Tracy Beard College Classic. The rebuilt squad continues its defense of last season’s C-USA regular-season title.

“We played tough on the road against good competition,” DeLong said. “We will work on some things this week and be better prepared at the plate for next weekend.”

