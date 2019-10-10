Softball captures third win of season with double digit runs

Mean Green softball (3-0) had an effective night making contact with the ball after a 17-3 win against Weatherford College, tallying 19 hits on the night. The Coyotes were held scoreless through the first three innings as sophomore pitcher Bailey Tindell got the start for the night.

“I think it was a really good performance,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “Weatherford is a really good [junior college], they have a really good program, they’re well-coached and they pitch well. We swung the bat really well, proud of how we competed tonight.”

North Texas had three players hit their first home runs of the season in this game with the first being freshman Candain Callahan, who hit a two-run homer in the second. The second was sophomore Tayla Evans (solo) and senior Nicole Ochotnicki fired a two-run homer in the eighth.

Weatherford scored a game-tying three-run home run off freshman pitcher Ariel Thompson after she came in to relieve Tindell.

“[Thompson] had to settle in,” DeLong said. “[She was] probably a little nervous coming out at first and she came into a good part of their lineup but really settled in and the next time she faced them she fared well. I think the more innings she gets the more comfortable she’s going to get, she has a chance to be good and really help us.”

With North Texas’ bats livening up this early in the season, they’ll hope to use it as momentum as they prepare to face Butler on Friday, Oct. 11th and Oklahoma State the following Saturday.

“[This win] should give us confidence for sure,” DeLong said. “Butler is going to be a great challenge and these are the games you want to play. They’ll make us better and hopefully, we just go and compete and play hard.

Featured Image: Sophomore Tayla Evans prepares to catch the ball for an out against Weatherford College on Oct. 9, 2019. Image by Zachary Thomas