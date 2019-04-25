Softball falls to No. 12 Oklahoma State in Stillwater

The North Texas softball team (29-16, 14-4 Conference USA) fell to No. 12 Oklahoma State (34-11, 10-2 Big 12) 6-0 after the game was relocated to Stillwater, Oklahoma due to weather conditions in Denton on Wednesday night.

The Cowgirls allowed one hit for the entire game to sophomore Katie Clark, who is fresh back off of a wrist injury.

“Oklahoma State is a great team,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “There’s a reason they’re ranked in the top 15.”

Cowgirl first baseman Michaela Richbourg and centerfielder Mady Lohman each scored two runs, with second baseman Madi Sue Montgomery and Shalee Brantley scoring one run apiece.

Freshman Bailey Tindell started the game for the Mean Green, holding the Cowgirls scoreless for the first three innings before giving up three runs in the fourth inning.

“I thought Bailey pitched really well,” DeLong said. ” I’m sure she’s disappointed about the loss but she threw really well and had one of her best outings against a great lineup. I was really pleased with Bailey.”

Junior Jenna Goodrich relieved Tindell in the fourth for one inning and allowed one run before sophomore Hope Trautwein entered the game for one inning herself, allowing two runs.

Tindell came back in to finish the game for North Texas.

“We’re going to move on,” DeLong said. “We’re looking forward to UAB.”

UP NEXT: North Texas will travel to Birmingham to take University of Alabama- Birmingham, this weekend in a three game series starting Saturday at 3 p.m.

Featured Image: Junior catcher Nicole Ochotnicki catches a pitch from Hope Trautwein at the game against Texas-El Paso on March 17, 2019. Image by: Jordan Collard