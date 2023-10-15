Softball preview: New coaches, same goal

As the North Texas fall softball season approaches, you can feel a cold breeze through Lovelace Field. There is a feeling of a fresh start as new coaches and players join ahead of the upcoming season.

The Mean Green softball team is starting its preseason tune-up for the 2023 season, with their first preseason game coming on Oct. 13, at The University of Texas at Arlington. The team had a stellar final year in Conference-USA, finishing as C-USA Championship finalists. Coming off of a 35-22 season in 2022, North Texas Head Coach Rodney Delong added Assistant Coach Hunter Hays and Pitching Coach Christina Gwyn ahead of their inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference.

“These two new staff members are similar,” Delong said. “They are good at what they do, but handle people well.”

Hays was named assistant coach this past August. He previously worked as the assistant coach for Oklahoma Christian for the past two seasons, helping the Eagles to consecutive berths in the NCAA Divisional II tournament.

Hays comes from a family of coaches. His father, Shanon Hays, currently serves as Grand Canyon University’s head coach. His grandfather, Larry Hays, currently has the most wins as a head coach in Texas Tech history with 813 wins and is currently the head coach of Colorado Christian softball.

“He walks the earth to be a coach,” DeLong said. “Even though he is a young man, he fits into the staff very well.”

Christina Gwyn was the newest addition to take over the role of the pitching coach.

“Coach Gwyn has head coaching experience and has been successful in the lower levels,” DeLong said. “She understands how to take loads off my plate.”

Gwyn is coming off six seasons as head coach of Keller High School. She won 155 games at KHS, including 30 or more in three seasons.

Gwyn is a Brigham Young University alumna and star softball player, having ranked the top 10 in every career and single-season BYU pitching category when she graduated. In her senior season, she threw the program’s first no-hitter and led the Cougars to back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances.

DeLong returns 16 letter winners, including all-conference selections Kailey Gamble, Cierra Simon, Kalei Christensen, Mikayla Smith, McKenzie Wagoner and Tatum Sparks.

“For us, player development is big,” DeLong said. “We have high-caliber athletes that will perform well in this conference. We have solid leadership that fosters what the future should look like for our young players.”

Wagoner is coming into the season after she pitched a career-high 11 innings while also hitting a walk-off against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She posted a 1.54 ERA, a 12-8 record, 132 innings pitches, and 85 strikeouts as a pitcher while she batted .204 with nine RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 49 at-bats in 2022.

“I’m going to do what I did last year and build on the challenges,” Wagoner said. “Coach Gwyn is understanding and brings a lot of skill sets for us pitchers.”

One of the most notable losses for North Texas was starting pitcher Ashley Peters. Wagoner was the 1-2 punch with Peters. A senior last year, Peters led the Mean Green pitching room in multiple pitching categories with a 14-8 record, 1.56 ERA, 148 IP, and 122 strikeouts.

The Mean Green fell last season 3-2 in 12 innings to Middle Tennessee in the Conference-USA Championship final. Wagoner pitched six and two-thirds innings in relief and allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.

“We faced many challenges last year, and we overcame it,” Wagoner said. “We fought hard and made it to the end.”

North Texas will have eight games, including a neutral-site meeting against NCAA Regional participant Baylor University. The last game of the fall season will finish on Nov. 1 against Grayson College at Denton Guyer Softball Stadium.

Featured Image: A Mean Green Softball player swings the bat during practice at Lovelace Stadium on Oct. 4, 2023. Charlie Shanks