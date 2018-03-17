Softball snaps road losing streak, splits doubleheader against UTSA

After a 16-game home stretch at Lovelace Stadium, North Texas returned to the road to visit the University of Texas at San Antonio and split games with Lady Roadrunners, winning 4-2 in game one, but then dropping game two 9-6.

North Texas (11-14, 2-3) entered the game fairly evenly matched up with UTSA (14-11, 3-2) on paper and both teams showed up offensively, combining for 21 runs and 34 hits.

With a win in the first game, the Mean Green snapped a 11-game road losing skid that dated back to the 2017 season.

“I think for us we were just trying to get a win, whether it was on the road or at home,” head coach Tracey Kee said. “After a flat practice yesterday, I think we came out very focused and fired up.”

North Texas 4, UTSA 2

Freshman pitcher Hope Trautwein took the mound for the Mean Green and, despite giving up eight hits, held the Roadrunners to just two runs, leading North Texas to the win. Trautwein tossed a complete game while striking out five.

UTSA put themselves in position to score on multiple occasions, but Trautwein managed to keep her composure and escape any more trouble.

“I felt really confident because we all came together,” Trautwein said. “That wasn’t only a win for me, but a win for everyone.”

Trautwein even managed to hold UTSA outfielder Bailee Baldwin, who is the current leader in C-USA in home runs, to an 0-for-4 performance.

“She’s one of the best hitters in this conference,” Kee said. “We understood of containing her and I felt like Hope did a nice job of doing that.”

Sophomore outfielder Katie Clark sparked the Mean Green offense, leading off the game with a solo home run after a nine-pitch at-bat. Junior infielder Harley Parella tacked on to the lead the very next inning with an RBI double.

After the Roadrunners scored two in the bottom of the third to tie the game, sophomores Lindsay Gregory and Lacy Gregory retaliated in the fifth. The twin sisters ripped back-to-back doubles to put North Texas back on top and give Trautwein a lead on the mound.

Clark would have the last straw by knocking over her second solo shot over the centerfield wall. Clark now has four home runs with nine RBI’s and a team high .377 batting average.

“It was a great team win,” Clark said.”Everyone just went out there and did what they were supposed to do.”

UTSA 9, North Texas 6

A slug fest that included four home runs between the Mean Green and the Roadrunners ended with UTSA getting in the last punch, as they utilized a big five-run sixth inning to steal one away from North Texas.

“It was just our inability as a pitching staff to hold that lead with just six innings to go,” Kee said. “Right now, it’s a matter of them getting in the right mindset and wanting to finish games.”

North Texas took the over the lead with a five-run sixth inning that were products of a sacrifice fly, bloop single and two-run bomb from junior infielder Sam Rea, which was her second of the game.

Unfortunately for the Mean Green, the Roadrunners still had a lot of fight in them and Baldwin was looking for retaliation after her hitless outing in game one. With the bases loaded and only one out, Baldwin gave UTSA the lead with just one swing of the bat and smashed one over the left field wall on the first pitch she saw.

That was all the Roadrunners needed, as the Mean Green were not able to climb back in the seventh and dropped yet another game in the late innings.

Rea headlined North Texas’ offense, going 3-for-3 with those two home runs and three RBI’s. Rea’s big bat has come just as expected, with five of her eights this season being long balls.

“I’m just trying to swing at as many strikes as I can, as hard as I can, whether its a base hit or a home run” Rea said. “It obviously boosts my confidence. I don’t have to picky because I know if I get the bat on the ball, it’ll go far.”

Up next: North Texas will stay in San Antonio and take on the Roadrunners on Sunday at 1 p.m. to decide who takes the series.

Featured image: North Texas sophomore Katie Clark (4) hits the ball against Texas-Arlington. , Saturday, March, 3, 2018, Lovelace Park in Denton, Texas. Jake King/