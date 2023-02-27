Softball splits North Texas Invitational as matchup with Texas looms

It was an up and down weekend for softball in its first home stand of the season.

Playing Northwestern State University and Wichita State University in two doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, North Texas (10-4) split the weekend with a 2-2 record. Both of the Mean Green’s losses were to the Shockers (12-3) by two runs.

“Going 2-2 wasn’t great, but I like how we responded [to] falling behind,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “I’ll say it again, I like how we bounced back and played better in game four — you know, we’re still a team in progress not playing our best.”

North Texas started slow in both games against Wichita State on the weekend but fell short in comeback attempts. Senior left-handed pitcher Ashley Peters picked up her third loss in a row after not getting run support from the Mean Green offense against the Shockers on Saturday. Peters was relieved after four innings and gave up a single earned run.

Coming into the weekend with the third-best team earned-run average in the country with a 0.97 mark at the North Texas Invitational, the team fell to 11th in the country as the team earned-run average fell to 1.45.

Junior right-handed pitcher McKenzie Wagoner had a team-best 0.40 earned-run average entering the weekend but surrendered six runs, three of which were earned against Wichita State.

“[Our pitchers] competed, they weren’t their best this weekend, there’s no doubt about that,” DeLong said. “Dealing with a couple things, but they’ll get better.”

The Mean Green took a five-run or more deficit into the sixth innings twice against the Shockers. In both games, North Texas scored late runs to get within two. On Saturday, the team was down 7-1 in the sixth inning before scoring six via sophomore shortstop Cierra Simon two RBI single and three-run junior first baseman Kailey Gamble home run.

After surrendering a run in the top of the seventh, the Mean Green were down two runs and were closed out before completing a comeback — Sunday’s competition versus Wichita State told a similar story.

Down 5-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, North Texas’ offense began stringing together hits. A leadoff single by sophomore outfielder Sydney Ingle, junior outfielder Lexi Cobb walk and Simon single loaded the bases.

An RBI single from senior third baseman Saleen Donohoe brought up Gamble, who represented the winning run. Gamble did not end the contest, but brought a run home with a sacrifice fly to lower the deficit to 5-3. Junior catcher Kalei Christensen stepped in and lined a ball to third, which was fielded and turned for a 5-3 double play to end the contest.

After the two close losses, Gamble said they could have been avoided with early hitting rather than last chance comeback attempts.

“Definitely kind of came out slow in those games we lost,” Gamble said. “It was just kind of ‘we’re losing time,’ and that’s when our energy picked up. I feel like if we started out the game hot with energy and picking each other up, we definitely could win any game we want.”

The Lady Demons (7-7) played a tightly contested matchup with the Mean Green on Saturday, then were run-ruled by them on Sunday. A 5-3 victory for North Texas on Saturday led to a six-inning 10-1 win the next day.

Northwestern State pitcher, senior right-hander Bronte Rhoden gave up three runs early on Sunday. The Mean Green struck for three runs in the first innings and two in the second to take a 5-0 lead.

Peters started her second game of the weekend in the contest, pitching four innings, striking out three and earning a run on five hits. She picked up her fourth win of the season in the outing.

Gamble hit two home runs in the game, the first of which was a solo shot in the second inning. Her second was her team-leading sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth which ended the contest by run-rule.

Splitting the weekend at its hosted invitational, North Texas now moves on to face the University of Texas in Austin on Wednesday. The matchup is the team’s second versus a Power Five opponent this season. The Mean Green lost their first to the University of Kentucky on Feb. 18.

“We love playing down there,” junior outfielder Molly Rainey said. “We love giving them our best shot and so we’re definitely excited, especially because it’s the opening of a long road trip.”

