Softball sweeps Florida International on the road to hold on to sole possession of C-USA West

The North Texas softball team (21-12, 10-2 Conference USA) completed the series sweep on Sunday against the Florida International Panthers (18-18, 0-9 C-USA) in the final game by a score of 13-4. Their three victories allowed the Mean Green to hold onto sole possession of first place in the C-USA Western division.

“I think we really made a statement this weekend that we’re one of the powerhouse teams in the conference,” junior infielder Lacy Gregory said. “Our offense showed up and our pitching was back to where it had been.”

In the final game, freshman pitcher Bailey Tindell started the game allowing five hits in two innings before being relieved by sophomore pitcher Hope Trautwein, who finished the game off in three innings, allowing one run on three hits. Tindell received the win for the game, improving her record to 2-5.

Senior infielder Harley Perella led the team in hits going 3-3 scored three times and driving in three runs. Freshman Tayla Evans scored twice on two hits, driving in two more runners.

“We were aggressive today and I think that really benefited us,” Gregory said.

North Texas hopped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, the Panthers responded by scoring three runs in the third inning.

“We jumped out and got on them, but we put it in cruise control for a bit,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “After they responded we answered right back, we did what we needed to do and got the game over in five [innings].”

North Texas put in five runs in the third inning and proceeded to win the game in five innings, finishing the game with 13 runs on 16 hits.

“Our team is taking good pitches and putting good swings on them it’s nothing out of the ordinary,” Trautwein said. “It’s super exciting we’re in the dugout for a long time just getting really excited for [the batters].”

North Texas shutout the Golden Panthers in the first two games by scores of 7-0 and 3-0.

Trautwein started the first game for the Mean Green pitching for five innings and not allowing any runs, while the North Texas offense put in seven runs on six hits. Trautwein earned the win and moved her record to 13-4.

“Every pitch has a purpose,” Trautwein said. “When you execute good things happen, I’ve just been trusting my defense and trying my best to get an advantage over the batter.”

In the second game on Saturday, junior Jenna Goodrich started the game pitching for three innings and not allowing any runs. She drove in the second run of the game for the Mean Green and put in a solo home run, improving her record to 6-3.

North Texas allowed two hits in both of the first games.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will face the Sam Houston State Bearkats (16-18, 8-4 Southland) on April 3 in Huntsville, Texas at 6:30 p.m.

“We’ve put two or three weekends together where we’ve played really good defense,” DeLong said. “For us moving forward here, if we want to win a championship, we’ve got to play well defensively.”

Featured Image: Freshman Tayla Evans practices her swing before she walks up to hit at the game against Texas-El Paso at Lovelace Stadium on March 17, 2019. Image by: Jordan Collard.