Softball takes control of first place in conference in win versus Louisiana Tech

For the second time in program history, the North Texas softball team (18-11, 7-2 Conference USA) defeated the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (22-9, 4-2 C-USA) in Ruston, Louisana this weekend, winning two of three total games.

The Mean Green won their final game of the series by a score of 5-2 on Sunday, taking control of the C-USA western division over the Lady Techsters, who were first place in the conference prior to the matchup.

“I think we all had it in us,” freshman pitcher Bailey Tindell said. “At the end of the day, it took us battling and fighting just like yesterday we came together as a team and a family and pulled it out.”

The series win came following a 9-0 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night.

“We grew up a lot from Wednesday to today,” DeLong said. “The growth [from] this week is going to take us a long way.”

Tindell started the final game on the mound for North Texas and picked up her first career win in four innings, in which she allowed one run on four hits.

“Bailey’s been throwing really well,” Delong said. “I’m glad to see her finally get a win. She should’ve had one or two other ones, but we played a solid defensive game behind her. She did a great job and gave us the chance to win, I’m proud of her.”

The Mean Green won the first game of the weekend in a late-game comeback. Sophomore Hanna Rebar became the first player in program history to hit three home runs in a single game.

North Texas trailed 8-0 in the fourth of the first game and pulled off a comeback in the final innings to win 10-9. They lost the second game, 4-2, on Saturday to the Lady Techsters.

Freshman pitcher Hope Trautwein closed the third game, allowing one run on two hits, giving Trautwein her third save on the season.

“It was good to see Hope come in and get those last nine outs,” DeLong said.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will face off against Abilene Christian (7-18, 1-8 Southland Conference) on March 26 at 6 p.m.

“We’ve have several other tough teams coming up and I want us to get going and try and play a little bit better next weekend,” DeLong said. “It doesn’t get easy from here on out.”

CORRECTION: North Texas is currently in first place in the western division of Conference USA and in second place overall, behind Western Kentucky.

Featured Image: The Mean Green sing the Alma Mater after a win against Texas-El Paso at Lovelace Stadium on March 17, 2019. Image by: Jordan Collard.