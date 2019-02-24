Softball takes home 2019 Baylor Invitational championship, continues stellar start to season

After an undefeated weekend in the Mean Green classic, the North Texas softball team (10-4) competed in the Baylor invitational in Waco and won the invitational championship against Kent State 9-0.

Sophomore pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched the entire championship invitational game, allowing two hits on her 0.87 ERA.

“I just have to stick to my game plan and do what I do,” Trautwein said. “It all comes down to the pitch calling and I make sure to trust my [coaches].”

Junior outfielder Katie Clark led the team in batting, going 3-of-4 on the day of the invitational and junior pitcher Jenna Goodrich went 2-of-3 with a home run and four RBI’s.

Junior infielder Lacy Gregory, Trautwein and Clark took home the all-tournament honors.

To get into the championship game the Mean Green defeated No. 10 Louisiana (14-1) by a score of 5-1. It was North Texas’ second win over a ranked opponent this season after beating No. 20 Texas A&M last weekend.

The last time the program won over a top-ten ranked team was in 2015 with a victory over No. 7 Baylor.

“It feels great,” Trautwein said. “We have to adjust playing so many different teams and learning to adjust and change my game is good when it comes out successful.”

North Texas took two losses against Kent State and No. 21 Baylor the first day of the invitational.

“We finished the weekend a lot better than we started,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “We faced some actual adversity this weekend and I’m proud of our team. It says a lot about them.”

The Mean Green scored four runs in the first inning of the championship game and two more in the second, giving them a 6-0 advantage heading into the third inning.

“Our whole lineup has confidence right now,” Gregory said. “Everyone is hitting One-through-nine, we’ve got people bringing in runs and this team is confident.”

North Texas completed the three final innings of the invitational game, putting three more runs on the Golden Eagles.

“We’ve got to have better practice this week, some of the struggles this weekend was my fault,” DeLong said. “We’ll be prepared and ready to go for this weekend, we’re going to work.”

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will face the Texas-Arlington Mavericks (8-6) at 6 p.m. in Arlington on Feb. 27.

Featured Image: After securing the third out in the first inning with a fly-ball catch, junior Lacy Gregory hustles to the dug out at the game against Northwestern State on Feb. 17, 2019. Image by: Kara Dry.