Solar rebates discontinued in Denton, funds shifted to GreenSense

Denton discontinued its solar rebate program on Oct. 1 and shifted funding to the GreenSense Incentive Program to help promote energy-efficient improvements in homes.

The GreenSense program offers Denton Municipal Electric customers rebates on specific home improvements purchases. With the removal of the solar rebate program, GreenSense is receiving an additional $1 million in funding and offering a new rebate with HVAC tune-ups.

“I think having the larger dollar amount will encourage more folks to make a bigger shift to a more energy efficient household when they’re making an upgrade,” said Katherine Barnett, sustainability manager in environmental services and sustainability. “I think it’s something every house can take advantage of. Solar might not be for everyone.”

Previously, if an individual purchased solar panels and the purchase qualified for the solar rebate program, the person would receive a partial refund. However, according to a city news release, the energy efficiency incentives had a higher impact per dollar worth than the solar rebates. Energy efficiency programs spent $2,233,682 for 6,085 rebates compared to $3,988,237 for 700 solar rebates.

Stuart Birdseye, Denton Municipal Electric external affairs administrator and university alum, said the removal of the solar rebate program, which was implemented in 2009, will only affect Denton residents who may add solar panels in the future and will not affect those who have already received rebates.

“The biggest highlight of this is that more money is available for items that increase the efficiency of your house and lower your energy use which results in a lower monthly bill,” Birdseye said. “There’s also a high impact per dollar spent when applied towards energy efficiency and then all of those upgrades also have an effect on CO2 emissions — in lowering the overall CO2 emissions.”

GreenSense has been around longer than the solar rebate program, and the energy efficiency rebates are more than 20 years old, but the costs for energy efficiency programs have increased. GreenSense offers a list of different rebates, including smart thermostats, duct repairs, news windows, solar screens and e-bikes. The majority of rebates offer a percentage of the cost of an energy-efficient improvement.

“In terms of cost, it’s there to help residents with the up-front cost of making upgrades to their home,” said James Douglas, the conservation program coordinator with Sustainable Denton. “If their HVAC broke, we really want those dollars to go to choosing the more efficient one. It also saves cost in energy consumption.”

Douglas said that the energy efficiency rebates also provide residents with more comfort in their homes.

“I think something notable is that for Texas, extreme summer and sometimes winter temps are definitely something that we deal with,” Douglas said. “So we are focused on improving people’s comfort level, with heating and cooling their home. Residents save money and energy and become more resilient.”

Saving energy also lowers the city’s energy demand, for example, insulation makes sure that an HVAC does not work as hard, Douglas said.

“We want the equipment to be new to make sure when it’s installed that it’s at the level that it’s described at by the manufacturer,” Douglas said. “We want to make sure it’s operating at the efficiency it’s listed.”

Douglas said since the solar rebate program concluded, they have already received 30 applications for GreenSense rebates.

“Anecdotally, I hear a lot of folks in the community — I’ve been doing this about six years now — how the rebate is great, and it’s helped them make the decision,” Douglas said. “The real benefit for them is how much more comfortable they are in their home, how much they’re saving in their home.”

Featured Image: A residential home in Denton uses solar panels attached to the roof on Oct. 9, 2023. Gabriella Ramirez