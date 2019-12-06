Songs that help set the vibe for the holidays

Every good moment needs a soundtrack, including the holiday season. Whether you’re not quite prepared for the Christmas season yet or you’re looking for recommendations to add to your rotation, these songs can help put you in a festive mood.



‘Last Christmas’ by Wham – George Michael gave us this somber classic bop in the 80s and it’s lasted the rest of time. Absolutely the best holiday song.

‘Santa Baby’ by Eartha Kitt- A sultry tune that’s been covered by the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Madonna, this is for those that like to get a little flirty over the holidays. I think the kids call this cuffing season, right?

‘Santa Tell Me’ by Ariana Grande – This contemporary Christmas song released in 2014 singlehandedly created the holiday bop genre (this isn’t actually a genre, but it should be).



‘Jingle Bell Rock’ by Bobby Helms – This Christmas standard has been covered by a wide range of artists, so it’ll be easy to find a version you love. This song is infectiously joyous, which is probably why Regina George and the rest of the Plastics performed it every year at the holiday talent show.

‘Mistletoe’ by Justin Bieber – Whether you’re a fan of JB’s or not, I would find it hard to believe someone saying they didn’t like this song.



‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ by Judy Garland – Christina Aguilera’s version is my favorite iteration of this song. When her rich voice belts out “from now on your troubles will be miles away,” you have no choice but to believe her

‘This Christmas’ by Donny Hathaway – Not even the Grinch or the most miserly Scrooge could resist getting up and dancing to this song that has been covered by artists like Chris Brown and Destiny’s Child have covered it. Also, please do yourself a favor by looking up the hilarious video of Patti Labelle performing it at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting – it is truly a gift.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon