Songs to add to your summer playlist

With about one month left until school resumes, it’s never too late to revamp your summer jams with some throwback tracks. Here are nine songs you must add to your playlist for your pool days and summer vibes:

“California Gurls” by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg

As someone who grew up in the 2000s and especially the 2010s, I can still remember when this song was dominating the charts in 2010, and every time I’ve heard it, I’ve enjoyed it. From its disco and funk-inspired production to its summer vibes, Katy’s vocals, Snoop Dogg’s verse and the song being loads of fun, if you’re looking for the perfect Katy Perry tune to have on your playlist, then this one is for you.

“Despacito (Remix)” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

Both the original and remix versions of “Despacito” deserve a spot on here since both versions have the same charm through the vocal contributions of Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, along with the Latin-inspired production on the songs. Also, that infamous clip of Bieber singing the song while drunk will never get old.

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

This might be one of the best songs to come from the ’60s, and while one would think this song could have aged over time, it’s instead remained timeless with its excellent songwriting, production and vocals. With tunes like these, it’s no wonder The Beach Boys have stood the test of time.

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett

This classic song from the late ’70s proves to not only be a fantastic song but proves once and for all how I’m secretly a baby boomer trapped in the body of a millennial. All jokes aside, this tune involving an individual who spends his days enjoying paradise with the help of margaritas has aged well and is still a great tune that can be enjoyed by anyone who’s in the mood for a good summer jam.

“Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince

Will Smith has proven himself as one of the greatest of all time, not only as an actor but also as a rapper. While most folks know of his solo career, there are likely some who have forgotten the duo he was a part of with DJ Jazzy Jeff when he was known as The Fresh Prince in the ’80s and ’90s. Both of them worked together and created successful singles and albums together, top song on the charts was “Summertime,” and it’s easy to see why. This 1991 track has everything that made Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith one of the best music-making duos of all time with a combination of Will Smith’s flow and vocals, along with his natural charm and charisma, the timeless production and the well-written lyrics that combine with the summer vibe to make this song an all-time classic.

“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves

Yet another fantastic song from the ’80s, this classic tune works as well as it does due to the combination of Kimberley Rew’s vocals and lyrics, the excellent production and the cheerful and optimistic vibes emitting from this bundle of joy.

“Higher Power” by Coldplay

While this may not seem like what one would consider a traditional summer song, some factors lead to it feeling like one. Not only does the song have a lot of energy with the combination of the song’s ’80s-inspired production and Chris Martin’s vocals, but in general, it sounds awesome. Plus it’s fun to listen to when on a walk, when exercising and when mowing the lawn among other occasions.

“The Power of Love” and “Back In Time” by Huey Lewis and the News

Both of these songs are classics from one of my favorite bands and are part of the amazing soundtrack for Back To The Future, and with the combination of Huey Lewis’s vocals, the solid production and the well-written lyrics, these songs, like the rest of the music I’ve heard from Huey Lewis, have been incredible.

Honorable Mentions

“Kokomo” by The Beach Boys While this has been contentious among a number of Beach Boys experts on if this is another classic from the group, it’s one that I’ve always enjoyed from them, and it must have connected with a lot of folks since it reached the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1988 and was the 42nd song on that year’s Billboard Year End List.

“Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez This song was written originally for Gloria Estefan, but after she turned it down, it was given to Jennifer, who slays the track like the breathtaking songstress she is. What do you get when you combine Jennifer’s vocals, the Latin dance and salsa production and energy that this tune brings together? A five out of five song.

“Cool For The Summer” by Demi Lovato When it comes to Texas performers who’ve proven themselves as entertainers, Demi’s shown to be one of the best. While first gaining notoriety as a Disney Channel star, they worked hard to prove themselves as a movie and television star and eventually a singer. While I’ve been planning on checking out their discography, from what I’ve heard, I’ve enjoyed the songs I’ve heard from and “Confident” was an excellent album with “Cool For The Summer” being one of the best jams. With Lovato’s amazing voice, commanding presence, production and lyrics, this is one of Demi’s best pieces and one I’ve come back to time and time again.

“Good Time” by Carly Rae Jepsen and Owl City While I’m not the biggest fan of “Call Me Maybe” and haven’t heard much of Carly Rae Jepsen or Owl City’s music, I do know this collaboration of theirs is one I enjoy. Both performers sound great on here, the production’s solid and so are the lyrics.

“Titanium” by David Guetta and Sia With the combination of Sia’s vocals, David Guetta’s voice and the rest of the elements of the song, it’s yet another song worth checking out and adding to your playlist.

“Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)” by Katy Perry Another fun tune from Katy Perry, it’s one that will likely be enjoyed at plenty of parties this summer.

“Yeah” by Usher, Lil John and Ludacris and “More” by Usher Usher is one of the all-time greatest performers in R&B, and this team of Texas natives works together with Lil John and Ludacris to create one of the best tracks to come from the 2000s. With its iconic production, the vocal contributions and the overall qualities of this track, it’s no wonder this has been considered as an all-time gem of a tune. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas