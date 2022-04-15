Fowler’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ speeds past its predecessor in a huge level up

When I walked out of “Sonic the Hedgehog” back in the distant year of 2020, I found the need to make a sequel a little unnecessary. The first film in this duology was actually one of my first reviews for this publication. In this review, I talk about how the film does not work well at all.

It will be a surprise to many when I say “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is a canyon-sized leap from its previous installment, building more on what worked in the first film and getting rid of what didn’t.

In this fast-paced sequel, the chaotically evil Dr. Robotnik is back to go head to head with Sonic once again. This time, both sides have a little help. Sonic teams up with his new friend Tails, a two-tailed fox who is an expert with technology, and Robotnik joins forces with Knuckles the Echidna. A true force to be reckoned with.

Just like most action movies, the fate of the universe is on the line and it is up to our iconic video game legends to save the world once again.

The main players are back to reprise their roles from the first film. Ben Schwartz is voicing Sonic, a move a lot of people questioned before the first film came out, but has played out perfectly over time. His voice is the perfect level of animated for this character. Given how Sonic is still more of a reckless child in this movie, it just works.

The legendary Jim Carrey is back as the big and bad Dr. Robotnik. I am convinced no one else could play this role the way Carrey can. Some of the things he says in this film are so specific that I don’t even think they gave him a script. They just set a camera down in front of him and told him to go to work.

There was also some more incredible voice acting from Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba, who voiced Tails and Knuckles.

Where this movie really thrives is its ability to take a deep breath and have some fun. The first movie tried really hard to balance its vibrant source material with a very grounded world around it. You can try and show us what the world would be like if Sonic was in it, but don’t strip all the fun away.

This second movie turns the hijinx up to the max, giving us an insanely entertaining follow-up. It is all kinds of campy and there are so many meta-jokes and references to keep those pop culture fans entertained.

This movie is not without its problems, but it is very easy to look past them given the circumstances. I don’t think anyone is going to be looking at a Sonic movie through any type of supercritical lens, and if you are, I promise the world can be enjoyable. This movie even makes jokes about terrible moments from the first film and a majority of the problems with this film are unseverable ties from the previous entry.

Yes, it is still a movie designated for kids, but this time you can tell they constructed it in a way to make it enjoyable for anyone. Films like “The Lego Movie” and “Paddington” do this incredibly well. While I am not saying “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is at the same table as those films, it is still applaudable.

Given where this franchise originally started and looking where it is at now, I am genuinely impressed. I love when movies have a mediocre start to their franchise and just decide to have a blast with the sequel. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is another great example of a camp-fest taking place due to a rather boring starting point.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” was way better than it had any right to be. Harmless movies like this, with little to no social impact, are lovely and it is nice to see a blockbuster-style movie with “Marvel Studios” not slapped on the front of it. So if you are a fan of the iconic game franchise, or you just like to see Jim Carrey act feral in front of a camera for a couple of hours, this movie is a great one to catch.

Jaden’s Rating: 3.25/5

Featured Illustration By J. Robynn Aviles