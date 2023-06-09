Sony’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a multiversal masterpiece

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the quintessential film of the year. Not just a superhero flick, not just an animated masterpiece — this web-slinging mashup is a masterclass in attentive storytelling.

Set over a year after “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” “Across the Spider-Verse” once again follows Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of Earth 1610. When his friend and fellow Spider-Person Gwen Stacy visits and a new villain arises, Miles is introduced to a secret society filled with Spider-People from all over the multiverse.

What immediately stands out in the film is the jaw-dropping artistic capability of the design team. The previous film in the “Spider-Verse” trilogy, “Into the Spider-Verse,” was praised for its groundbreaking artistic direction that fused the stylistic qualities of classic comics with fluid and fun animation. What “Across the Spider-Verse” reveals is its predecessor was simply a test run for a much more ambitious creative direction.

Characters from different universes are animated entirely differently from one another, and not in minuscule ways. Hobie Brown, the Spider-Punk of Earth-138, looks ripped straight off a punk band’s tour poster. The opening action scene of the film features a character stylized like one of Leonardo da Vinci’s engineering sketches, and the list goes on and on. Every frame of “Across the Spider-Verse” is chock-full of insane detail and care in an industry that feels increasingly interested in profit over quality.

It wouldn’t be enough for the characters to simply be animated well, and every character brings something to the table. Fans with “Into the Spider-Verse” fresh in their minds will be surprised to see the new movie use more time with Gwen, creating an amazing B plot that is emotional and easily relatable. Miguel O’Hara, alternatively known as Spider-Man 2099, is an amazing antagonist and a gripping presence on the screen.

The film’s representation of different cultures is also wonderfully done and handled in both a fun and attentive way. Not only is the cast diverse, but the film lacks any sign of tokenism whatsoever. From Spanglish dialogues between Miles and his mother to the expansive world of Mumbattan, the home of Spider-Man India Pavitr Prabhakar, the attention to detail and care brings the movie to a whole new level.

There is some gratuitous fan service in the form of cameos, but they aren’t dwelled on, and many actually move the plot along in significant ways. This comes as a small shock for Marvel fans who are used to movies screeching to a halt to point out that a character you didn’t expect to see it in the film.

The strongest point in the sequel may be the emotional appeal it offers, along with the message it sends to audiences. Miles’ struggle throughout the film is not only an entertaining watch, but also doubles as a metacommentary about the character itself.

Afro-Latino Miles Morales was introduced in Marvel Comics in 2011 by Brian Bendis and has received criticism since for his introduction, much of which has been based on the character’s race. Some claim Morales’ presence as Spider-Man is not legitimate. However, “Across the Spider-Verse” asserts Morales is just as much Spider-Man as any of the infinite variations of the character, and beyond that, a hero that audiences can relate to.

While the soundtrack for “Across the Spider-Verse” lacks a singular gem the way “Sunflower” by Swae Lee stood out in the first film, it more than makes up for it by integrating its music into the film. The soundtrack provided by Metro Boomin’ is filled with fun hits, but the score for the movie stands out as well. The themes for Miguel and the closing theme for the film especially encapsulate the rawness and tension the film brings.

The film isn’t perfect, and a few small issues don’t hinder the experience, but certainly can be felt during the viewing experience. The score or music sometimes muffles dialogue to the point of incoherence — especially in the opening scene with Gwen as she delivers a heartfelt monologue — and certain spider variants could be less caricatured and more well-rounded.

The cliffhanger at the end of “Across the Spider-Verse” will undoubtedly be remembered in the same vein as “Avengers: Infinity War” or “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” The twist at the end is done very fairly so that attentive fans can catch on a few minutes early without spoiling the fun or dampening the surprise, and sets up an exhilarating sequel that is already being produced.

Ayden’s rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by Emaan Noorzaie