Sophomore Nyah Buckrham reinstates UNT’s Natural Hair Club for fall 2018

The topic of natural hair has been a trending topic throughout social media and is a very important subject in UNT sophomore Nyah’s Buckrham’s life — so much so that she reinstated the Natural Hair Club at UNT.

The Natural Hair Club was active for a couple of years until the previous president graduated with her degree. Buckrham, the new president, has made it her mission to restore the club and make it a positive environment for all who are interested.

“I [said to myself] I needed to create a space where people are like, ‘I wanna go natural — they’re all-natural,’” Buckrham said. “[It’s] just [for] everyone [to] love what they were given.”

When Buckrham arrived at UNT, she realized all the girls she deemed “pretty” were girls with weaves and fake hair. She realized that she didn’t want to assimilate to that style again, but instead wanted to exemplify the beauty of people wearing their hair natural. Since her freshman year in high school, Buckrham has kept her hair natural. Her journey started by cutting off all her hair.

The feedback from people on Twitter has been positive, and many have already pledged to join in the fall.

“Everyone was so excited,” Buckrham said. “There’s a lot of people that are seniors now that are so excited, [and] I’ve received many tweets.”

Buckrham wants this organization to be a safe environment and for all to be welcomed. She would like to spread positivity amongst all girls — and even guys who have embraced their natural hair. The organization will be all-inclusive.

Buckrham said one of the first things members will do is share their different hair techniques. Because every person has different hair, there are many different ways to take care of it.

Before she can start doing that, she has to get people excited about the organization. Since Buckrham won’t be able to table until Mean Green Fling in late August, she will be doing a lot of giveaways on Twitter this summer. These will include hair products, weaves, wigs and more.

However, because the Natural Hair Club isn’t official yet, the organization does not have funding for it. This is why Buckrham said she is very active on Twitter and pushing for a different way to interact with the UNT community. In order to be a recognized group, Buckrham will need to have two executive members, eight members and a written constitution. Her group will be under the Black Student Union umbrella, which she hopes will help grab the interest of people.

Buckrham wants to wait until fall to vote for an executive board because she wants to give incoming freshmen the opportunity to have leadership positions. She said she wanted to do this because other organizations usually do not allow that opportunity.

Though the club won’t be officially restored and active until Sept. 7, Buckrham is very excited to grab the people’s interest and is willing to pay for the giveaway prizes out of her own pocket.

Through Buckrham’s social media presence and promotion of the club, students Makenzi Hardrick and Maya Brown both found out about the club via on Buckrham’s Twitter that was created for the club.

Hardrick said she thinks it is “really awesome” that the club has been restored.

“Sometimes I don’t feel like natural hair is glorified,” Hardrick said. “I just enjoy the fact that I can just go to a place where I can learn more on how to wear my natural hair.”

Brown is a big advocate for natural hair. Brown started school in fall 2016 and remembers seeing the booth of the Natural Hair Club before its restoration. She said she enjoys her natural hair when she can, even though she does wear wigs and a weave from time to time.

“It’s just based on your personal journey,” Brown said. “Our natural hair journey is different.”

Hardrick said it can be a tedious thing to manage one’s natural hair.

“Especially being a black woman, it can be difficult finding the right products,” Hardrick said.

Hardrick said she is delighted she will get to be surrounded by a community of people who have the same interest as she. Her expectations from the club are to receive opinions and stories from other people and to use that information to aid in her daily routine.

Brown said she expects the Natural Hair Club to give members a unique platform to share different ideas that could be vital on her natural hair journey.

“Everyone has a natural state that their hair grows in that they can respect, that they can love and cherish,” Brown said. “It opens up the door to so many different people because black people [are not the only ones] who have kinks, coils and curls.”

Buckrham said she wants to welcome anyone to join and knows that everyone, regardless of race, can face hair issues.

“Having that sense of community — even if it’s not inside of the black community — [is important] because everyone needs a sense of community,” Brown said. “It would just connect us more on a cultural level and a social level with other organizations. When you embrace your hair in its natural form, there is a big part of self-love that comes with it.”

Buckrham has plans to conduct open forums at meetings about various issues and to extend the topics to skincare.

The end goal for Buckrham is to have the organization survive even after she graduates — she doesn’t want there to be another restoration of the club. Buckrham said she just wants it to keep growing and be able to see the process of self-love people obtain in their journeys.

For more information from the newly reinstated organization, follow @NaturalHairUnt

Featured Image: Sophomore Nyah Buckrham recently reinstated the Natural Hair Club at UNT and doesn’t believe in identifying a certain hair type or style as “good hair.” She believes that healthy hair of any style or type is good hair. Josh Jamison