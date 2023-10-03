Special Education professor begins new role as assistant vice president for research and innovation

Brenda Barrio, a three-time university alumna and associate professor of special education, has begun a new role as assistant vice president for research and innovation.

After receiving her undergraduate, masters and doctorate from the university, Barrio returned to her alma mater to teach and conduct research. Her work focuses on how to address equity, inclusion and access issues within special education, specifically for students from diverse cultural backgrounds.

“We had much research that really focused on inequity issues but nobody was coming up with solutions,” Barrio said. “I tend to be a pragmatist and I wanted to figure out how to act instead of just talking about it.”

Through her research, Barrio said she discovered the importance of teacher preparation as a tool to combat inequity. She said granting teachers the tools to be culturally responsive makes a difference. Barrio also discussed the impact of creating policy and individualized education plans to alleviate disparity issues.

Barrio had always been interested in education, but she found a passion for research through opportunities given to her by her professors and mentors. She said these opportunities for exploration were integral in shaping what she wanted to do. Now in her new role, she wants to support student research.

“That gets to the heart of why we do this and how we can support other young minds and young researchers,” Barrio said. “Early in my career, that guidance was instrumental and it made me a much better researcher. I’m still learning, and I will always be learning, but that combination of educator and researcher was born back when I was an undergraduate here at UNT.”

Along with her roles as a researcher, professor and mentor, Barrio is the principal investigator and co-founder of UNT ELEVAR, an inclusive post secondary education program dedicated to giving young adults with disabilities educational training to pursue their careers and live independently. Graduate student Alex Candelaria, 27, works within the ELEVAR program and said Barrio has helped shape her educational experience.

“Dr. Barrio is a fantastic advisor,” Candelaria said. “I feel like I have learned so much and have had such a positive experience in my doctoral program. I think a large part of that is due to my advisor support — being able to learn so much from her about research and about adults with disabilities kind of helps guide what I might want to do in the future.”

Graduate research assistant Farwa Abbas, 26, also said she feels supported in her doctoral program due to Barrio’s guidance. She said Barrio has introduced her to the world of policy and encouraged her to do more than she initially thought she was capable of.

“I have never had so much support in my life,” Abbas said. “Dr. Barrio pushed me in a way that I never knew I could be pushed. She takes pride in helping us so I never feel like I’m lost. I feel like my knowledge always is growing. My biggest fear was coming into the doctoral program, not knowing anything and not getting any research experience, but she ensured that we would.”

Barrio said one of the most rewarding aspects of her job has been working with students and seeing her work impacting policy and classrooms. As Barrio steps into her new role, she said her priorities are assessing the needs of the community and implementing necessary changes.

“I’m trying to learn what students need, what faculty needs, what staff needs,” Barrio said. “Our society is always evolving so I want to make sure that in this role, I can do whatever possible to support our students, most importantly, but also the rest of our community. I want those systemic changes to improve, whether it’s student research, retention or improving the quality of education in general at UNT, that would be [a] great way for me [to] be successful.”

