‘Spiral’ traps ‘Saw’ fans back into the beloved franchise

The “Saw” franchise has been criticized by many since the first film of the series came out in 2004. When you watch a good horror movie, you expect to see some sequences that make you cringe in disgust. The “Saw” franchise decided to make that its entire identity, along with a timeline so convoluted I feel the years of my own life drift away as I try and make sense of it all. “Spiral” is the newest entry in this beloved franchise, and with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in the leads, it is safe to say some strides were made to make the “Saw” franchise a heavy hitter again. When the credits roll, we are left with a formulaic and predictable mess that I would absolutely love to see again. That statement may seem a bit confusing, but after watching nine Saw movies, nothing will ever make sense again.

The movie revolves around a police station being targeted by a killer that resembles the same patterns as the Jig Saw Killer from the previous films. We get a lot of very generic and cliche police dialogue that forced my eyes to roll numerous times. If I have to hear another police chief scream at their officers to focus on the cold hard evidence again, I will be convinced Hollywood uses the same two writers for all police-centered dialogue. Rock plays a cop who doesn’t like to work with others, a trope I am sure none of us have seen before, but to my delight, I think he does a great job in the role. He was extremely goofy at times that it worked for me. I am not critiquing the “Saw” movies based on Oscar-worthy acting or writing, and of course, neither of those are prevalent here, but that is okay. Fans of the franchise just want to have a fun time and that is exactly what this movie is.

Being a massive horror fan, there was a lot of excitement brewing inside me for this film, and I would be lying if I said the movie did not deliver on certain levels. When you watch a movie in the Saw franchise, you watch it for the traps and twists. While the twist portion of the film was extremely predictable, the trap portion delivered. This movie does not pull any punches, and if you have a weak stomach, I would advise you to see literally any other movie besides this one. The anxiety and sweaty palms fully take over as you watch helpless victims meet their demise in some of the most demented and creative ways possible.

The horror genre is often overlooked, and when it is looked at, it’s sometimes looked down on, which is a heartbreaking statement, but also one no one will disagree with. It is no surprise a lot of people are going to dislike a movie that thrives off of gore and subpar writing. While I am sure “Spiral” will have no presence during awards season, it is nice to see fans of the franchise talk about their love for this film, and how it has brought a lot of people back to the franchise as a whole.

This was the first film I saw in theaters since March of last year, and maybe that added to my experience. When the screen went to black and the film was over, I was delighted to be back and watching movies again. This movie was meant to be seen in theaters, and if you have received both doses of the vaccine, I would highly recommend going to see the best horror movie starring Chris Rock that will come out this year. Go support movie theaters and go support the overshadowed horror genre.

Final Rating: 3.5/5

