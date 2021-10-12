Spooky Shudder Spotlight: ‘Creepshow’

In 1982, George A. Romero directed “Creepshow,” an anthology of horrors soaked in a comic book style. In 2019, Shudder made an original show based on the film, and season three recently premiered. The show’s tone is exactly the same it was 40 years ago and is digestible for any horror fan. There is only one episode out for season three, but it’s already proven how well Shudder knows what the horror community needs.



“Creepshow” is known for being an anthology, so no one character stands out above the rest. Instead, episodes are carried by the presence of horror legends like Tobin Bell and Barbara Crampton. For those keeping score at home, this is now the third week in a row we have mentioned Mrs. Crampton, and it just goes to show how involved she is in the horror world. There were a lot of episodes where certain performances did not work for me, but when the show lacks in acting, it shines everywhere else.

Crafting an effective scare in anything is like one large butterfly effect. If you scare the audience too fast, the sequence comes off mean-spirited. If you scare the audience too slow, the payoff is a little too predictable, and you risk losing the audience’s attention. We venture into two different stories per episode, and there are only 12 total episodes so far. The show attempts to scare the audience 24 times, and you better believe they made the most of every opportunity. Scaring someone quickly is always going to be an effective way to spook the viewer, but it is even more impressive when you can stretch the scare out for entire sequences, keeping the audience terrified in the process. “Creepshow” proves time and time again it can masterfully scare audiences any way it pleases, which only adds to its quality.

It is not all perfect. This show, along with a lot of Shudder’s catalog, is not for everyone. I have found myself being disinterested during certain moments in episodes. I was never fully out of it for any specific episode, but I do think with a show like this, polishing these stories to fully entertain viewers for 20 minutes at a time should be just as much of a priority as everything else. Some of the actors throughout the series are relatively young, and when a young actor is not very good it is pretty distracting. I used to cut younger actors some slack, but ever since content like “Stranger Things” and “Fear Street,” I am afraid I can’t be as nice as I used to be. Those are the only personal critiques I have, but even with those issues, I feel I am nitpicking too much.

My favorite episodes from the show have been “Pipe Screams/Within the Walls of Madness” and “The Companion/Lydia Layne’s Better Half.” If you are wanting to see what the newest season is all about, “Mums/Queen Bee” is the first episode of season three, and it shows how creative the series is as a whole. I would recommend every episode, but I understand binge-watching is not as popular as it used to be. If my word means anything, a series like “Creepshow” is worth the price of Shudder alone.

The show is obviously not perfect, but it is almost sentimental that “Creepshow” exists. Something about a bunch of horror directors coming together to create something for a horror-centered streaming service makes my heart all warm and fuzzy. Paying homage to the original film while also standing on its own is what makes this show so beautiful. “Creepshow” shines brighter than anything I have seen on Shudder so far because it continues to be consistent in every aspect. The show is an absolute blast to watch, and it has reinforced my opinion on Shudder being the best streaming service out there. If you are going to subscribe to Shudder for anything, do it for “Creepshow.”

Final Rating: 4.25/5

