North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Spooky Shudder Spotlight: ‘Superhost’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Spooky Shudder Spotlight: ‘Superhost’

September 18
12:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
16th September, 2021

16th September, 2021

It’s nearly the best time of the year, and as Halloween festivities begin to ramp up, I thought it would be fun to pick out some gore-filled gems. Shudder is a beautifully constructed streaming service — and it is so great I even have a whole story dedicated to it here. Every week from now until the end of October, I will be reviewing the newest original content from Shudder in hopes more recognition is given to smaller horror creators. This week, I am going to be talking about the social media-centered “Superhost” from director Brandon Christensen.

A film is only as good as its weakest actors, and when there are only four actors in the film, there is a lot of reliance on every single performance. “Superhost” follows travel bloggers Claire and Teddy, played by Sara Canning and Osric Chau. It seems like an ordinary trip until Gracie Gillam’s character, Rebecca, takes her hosting skills to questionable lengths. Throw in a Barbara Crampton cameo for slasher fans everywhere and you have a really fun horror flick. All the performances deliver and Gillam stands out in the best way possible. This does not feel like one of those small horror movies destined to have terrible acting. There are motivations for these characters, and while they may seem a bit two-dimensional at times, it never takes away from the bigger picture.

The plot is nothing too complex. It is a modern take on a home invasion movie, where the desire for online validation is the driving force of the antagonist. It may be a bit too on the nose for some, but after seeing what some people will do for a following online, I wouldn’t call this film too unrealistic. It is so simple, yet so effective. Every time we see a security camera in public, the fear of being watched comes out of nowhere. This movie knows how to get under the skin of the audience without trying too hard. The simplest thing, such as a wind chime slowly echoing at night, can send the biggest shiver down the viewer’s spine. The scares got a couple of jumps out of me, and there was an applaudable amount of practical effects used. Even when the movie has comedic moments, there is no hesitation when the tone jolted back to the horror side of things.

If you accept the fact you are watching a movie with a small budget and a cast of four, you may find yourself enjoying the movie by the final act. I will always give movies like this one a chance because you may find a diamond in the rough. Movies like “Superhost” don’t get big theatrical releases, but the film may gain a fanbase if enough people enjoy it. What makes the horror community so great is the payoff of a good movie isn’t the critic’s score or the box office earning, it is just about the fun you have while watching. Sure, some jokes don’t land and maybe the characters are flat at times, but if you know what you are getting into, this is an enjoyable film. As far as major criticisms go, there is an attempt to contribute some commentary on how everyone is craving an internet following, but by the end, I thought the attempt was a little underwhelming. 

It was nice to take a break from watching big-budget films. A movie like “Superhost” isn’t going to scratch an itch for everyone, but there is no harm in giving it a shot. Of all the streaming services, Shudder easily gives the most for the least. For the next couple of weeks, I can’t wait to see what other fun gems I can find hiding in Shudder’s log. As for “Superhost,” I can’t think of a better way to start this series. It’s a specific taste, but one I enjoyed. If you are looking for a way to get into the Halloween spirit, look no further than this home invasion horror from Shudder.

Final rating: 3.5/5 

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Several Denton nonprofits’ services limited by new abortion ban📝McKensi Bryce 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/Rif8fycjsg

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Incoming class proves to be largest in university’s history📝@DanielH_UNT 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/MoF7tH0lOH

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Student artist lands feature in Union Art Gallery📝@kaithutchins 📸@jamilhitchcock https://t.co/4geT9rW6NF

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Texas driving tests should be more comprehensive📝@RMedinaNTD 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/YvG8VGZdg8

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The power of comedy and why censorship does not belong in it📝@JakeNTD 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/4UTQrEJuDK

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram