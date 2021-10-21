Spooky Shudder Spotlight: ‘V/H/S/94’

I thought I would finally run out of things to cover on Shudder around this time of the month, but I am now under the impression I will never run out of things to watch on this streaming service. Every movie and show I have covered so far has been so high in quality, I was starting to wonder if I would ever come across something I didn’t enjoy. With “V/H/S/94” releasing this past week, Shudder continues to deliver in every way possible. This horror anthology weaves sub-genres of horror perfectly while keeping it enjoyable for any fan of the main genre.

“Creepshow” and “Trick ‘r Treat” are amazing horror anthologies in their own ways, but “V/H/S/94” separates itself in a way I really enjoy. This is the fourth installment in the “V/H/S” franchise, but you can go into this entry with no prior knowledge and still get the same amount of enjoyment. This film separates itself from other horror anthologies, as well as the previous entries in the franchise, all because of Shudder. It really seems like they are sliding me some money under the table, but hear me out: Shudder is a platform that gives creative freedom to anyone. There are no boundaries, and no studios shutting down the ideas of directors and writers. Not only does this create a great relationship between Shudder and horror creators, but it also creates a great relationship between horror creators and horror fans. This film is intense in so many ways, but it never pulls any punches. You can tell this film was made with little setbacks, and that’s why this is one of my favorite originals from Shudder.

Anthologies involve a bunch of stories with no correlation told over the duration of the film or show. This film has a handful of segments, each being just as effective as the last. I genuinely could not tell you what my favorite segment from the film was, because each one shined in its own special way. Horror is a great way to explore certain sub-genres, and this film covers a big chunk of them. The film covers everything from cults to vampires, and it doesn’t tap the brakes once. Since these are short segments patched together to make a film, each piece wastes no time making a big impact. It is pretty easy for an anthology to look like a giant mess, but it was crafted to near perfection here. We see some familiar faces in the horror community like Simon Barrett, who wrote “You’re Next,” and Steven Kostanski, known for “Psycho Goreman.” This was the first time I got to see work from people like Timo Tjahjanto and Chloe Okuno, so I am thankful this film exposed me to some new horror directors.

The jumps and scares are very prominent throughout. Whether it be well-timed jumps scares or long scenes of constant terror, the movie does not pull back at all. The practical effects in this film pack such a punch, and I truly think it set a new standard in the horror industry. If I had a dollar for every time I brought up practical effects, I could probably put a nice dent in my tuition fees. There were some audible gasps and shrieks as I watched, but they were audible gasps and shrieks of admiration.

It is no shocker Shudder has done it again, and it is no shocker I love the content they are putting out for the horror community. There is nothing better than coming home from class or work and finding some new movie you have never heard of. Seeing “V/H/S/94” really got me into the Halloween spirit, and it also made me really happy to be a horror fan. These movies and shows just can’t seem to miss, and seeing Shudder’s catalog update on a weekly basis is a pure serotonin boost. This has nothing to do with the film, but Shudder has also added a live stream of a jack-o’-lantern sitting on a porch. The fine detail is what always brings me back to Shudder, and the pumpkin on the porch is another reason why it is the best streaming service today.

Jaden’s final rating: 4.5/5

Image source Reviews.org