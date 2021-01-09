Sports: North Texas remains undefeated in conference play on blowout win over UTSA

The 76-52 win for North Texas women’s basketball (7-2, 4-0 Conference USA) over UTSA (2-7, 0-4 C-USA) put the team in position to start 4-0 in conference play in program history. Senior forward Madison Townley, and sophomore guards Quincy Noble and Jazion Jackson led the offensive charge with 44 total points combined among the three.

Defensively the Mean Green held UTSA to 32.3 percent (20-for-62 attempts) shooting overall compared to 50 percent (32-of-64 attempts) in Friday’s matchup.

“We defended better today,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The rebound margin was a little larger, and we forced more turnovers. I feel like we were in control of the tempo.”

During game one of the two-game series held Friday evening, North Texas won 85-78 in an offensive shootout where Noble scored 26 points and sophomore guard N’Yah Boyd had 21 points.

The Roadrunners were without their leading scorer in sophomore forward Adryana Quezada to an injury for Saturday’s game who averaged 15.3 points per game throughout the season.

UTSA jumped out to an 18-17 lead in the first quarter cashing in on North Texas’ six turnovers. Offensively for the Roadrunners, 12 of the 18 points in the quarter came inside the paint.

In the second quarter, North Texas held UTSA to eight points. The Mean Green shot 46.7 percent (7-of-15) in field goal attempts where Noble scored eight points and Jackson scored six. North Texas held a 39-26 lead at halftime.

North Texas expanded its lead to over 20 points in the second half getting contribution from Townley scoring eight points, and six points from junior forward Rochelle Lee and freshman forward Tommisha Lampkin.

Overall North Texas outperformed UTSA in multiple statistical categories including shooting, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks.

North Texas shot at 43.3 percent (29-for-67 attempts) to the Roadrunners’ 32.3, 3-point shooting at 38.1 percent (8-for-21 attempts) to UTSA’s 12.5 percent (1-for-8 attempts).

Townley led North Texas in scoring with 16 points, along with Noble scoring 15 and Jackson at 13. Sophomore Roadrunner guard Mikayla Woods led her team offensively with 16 points and junior forward Yuliyana Valcheva scored 12 points.

The Mean Green outrebounded the Roadrunners 45 to 39 with Lee snagging 11 rebounds for North Texas and Woods with eight rebounds.

Jackson had eight of North Texas’ 18 assists compared to the UTSA offense with eight rebounds, where Woods had four leading the Roadrunners.

Jackson’s eight assists tied her career-high.

“[Jackson] plays the 1-4 for us and she does it all,” Mitchell said. “We ask her to do a lot and she steps up, which says a lot for a sophomore. She’s a great leader for us and her best ball is still ahead of her.”

The Mean Green received scoring help from the bench with 20 points compared to the UTSA bench who scored 15 points.

“We executed at both ends,” Jackson said. “We’ve been having some great practices and working hard.”

Up next: North Texas travels to El Paso to take on UTEP (5-4, 2-2 C-USA) who fell to Rice in both games Friday and Saturday.

“We face some tough teams in a very competitive league,” Mitchell said. “You have to show up and play. We see a great team in UTEP next week. It’s a tough game every time we see them.”

Featured Image: Redshirt senior forward Madison Townley looks to create space on offense against UTSA defenders on Jan. 9, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas