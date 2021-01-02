North Texas Daily

SPORTS: North Texas sweeps UAB in game two on Quincy Noble's strong 3-point shooting

SPORTS: North Texas sweeps UAB in game two on Quincy Noble's strong 3-point shooting

January 02 22:29 2021

SPORTS: North Texas sweeps UAB in game two on Quincy Noble’s strong 3-point shooting
January 02
22:29 2021
North Texas women’s basketball (5-2, 2-0 Conference USA) took down UAB (5-3, 0-2 C-USA) 79-70 courtesy of a team shooting percentage at 45.3 (29-of-46 attempts) on the day. The win over the Blazers is the second time in head coach Jalie Mitchell’s tenure with North Texas to start 2-0 in conference play and the first time defeating UAB twice in a season since her first year in 2017.

Sophomore guard Quincy Noble led North Texas in scoring with 23 points on 42.9 percent shooting (6-of-14 attempts) overall and shot 50 percent (4-of-8 attempts) from the 3-point line.

“This season has certainly had its challenges,” Mitchell said on Twitter after the win. “When you have a program full of people who figure out how to keep going and growing every day our goals can still be reached. Great start to the new year.”

In yesterday’s opening C-USA game, North Texas took control offensively in the second half and closed out a 74-70 victory. Senior forward Madison Townley led the charge in a double-double performance with 17 points and 18 rebounds, and Noble led the team in scoring with 19 points. Junior Blazers’ guard Margaret Whitley scored 35 points and snagged eight rebounds to lead UAB in a close-fought matchup.

The Mean Green opened the first quarter with a 30-19 lead where Noble scored 11 points alone in the period.

Much like game one from Friday, UAB’s offense outscored North Texas 22 to 15 and went on an 8-0 to close the half. North Texas led 45-41 and did not score a single point in the final three minutes of the second quarter.

North Texas sophomore guard N’Yah Boyd drew the first points of the second half on a 3-pointer, later setting the tone with the Mean Green outscoring the Blazers 20 to eight. The Mean Green led 65-49 by the end of the third quarter coming from a 13-2 run starting with a 3-pointer by Noble (who later made three free throws in the quarter), two layups by freshman forward Tommisha Lampkin and a jumper by sophomore guard Jazion Jackson.

Noble’s 23 point performance against the Blazers is the third time she’s posted 20 points or more in the last five games. Townley led the Mean Green in assists with five and in rebounds with nine.

Whitley and UAB senior center Zakya both led the Blazers with 19 points. Zakya also led in rebounds with 19 and freshman guard Caitlynn Daniels has five assists.

Up next: North Texas will play UTSA (2-5, 0-2 C-USA) who fell in both games against Rice in the opening weekend of conference play.

Featured Image: Sophomore guard Jazion Jackson drives towards the basket against Oklahoma State University on Dec. 22, 2020. Image by Zach Del Bello

basketballjalie mitchellJazion Jacksonmadison townleymean green basketballmean green bbQuincy Nobletommisha lampkinwomen's basketball
