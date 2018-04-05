Spring time is the best time

Spring — it’s a time of transition. It bridges the gap between the wet and cold of February and the sizzling, skillet top heat of a Texas June.

I suppose I like spring so much because it is so changeable. It’s the first season that is entirely in the new year.

To me, spring is about letting go of the old in order to make room for something new. We all hold onto more than we probably should. Most of us get stuck in the past and forget to move on.

In the same way March showers clear away what winter has made brittle and dead, we should use spring as a time to shed all the things that are no longer serving us.

Spring’s start brings the end of school and in that, it brings a sort of natural new beginning. Some of us are ending our first year in college, others are graduating. Spring and change cannot be extracted from one another.

It’s easy to focus on all the negatives of springtime — allergies, rain and final tests, just to name a few. As springtime finals start looming, fatigue and stress take their toll, and everyone can’t help but wish it was just summer already.

I can definitely understand that it is a stressful time, but for me, I think spring is the most hopeful time of the year.

As the days get longer and warmer, I can’t help but think back to my new year’s resolutions and dream of starting something new.

I think there is something just about the sun being out and the whole world being so green that makes me feel wildly hopeful.

So as the school year comes to a close, I hope you spend more time outside, more time thinking about what didn’t work last year and what you want out of this year, and just be hopeful.

Featured Image: Illustration by Austin Banzon