‘Squid Game’ rightfully takes the world by storm

If you have been on social media for the last couple of days, chances are you have heard of the South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game.” I thought I would take some time out of my day to sit down and watch it, just to see what all the hype was about, and nine hours later I couldn’t believe I had watched it all as quickly as I did. This tense and anxiety-filled series quickly pulls you in and gets you invested, and those are the shows I love to revisit as the years go on. “Squid Game” is a series made to perfection in every way possible, and all the love it’s receiving is well earned. If there is anything to watch this year, it is most definitely “Squid Game.”

If you are a fan of twists and turns, this show is made for you. Every audible gasp I made was well earned, and there is no denying this show knew exactly what it was doing to the audience’s emotions. I would hate to spoil this series for anyone who hasn’t watched it, so if you haven’t watched it already, please do. It really is one wild ride, and it is better than anything we have gotten this year so far. Without giving away too much, a large group of people finds themselves participating in a big game for an even bigger cash prize. We watch this domino effect play out where each domino is bigger than the last, and by the time the last domino falls, the tremble it creates is one I have never experienced before.

Every single performance in this series is flawless. Jung-jae Lee is our main character, Seong Gi-hun, but we are introduced to an overwhelming amount of other characters who are just as worthy of the spotlight, like Hoyeon Jung’s character Kang Sae-byeok and Wi Ha-Joon’s portrayal of Hwang Jun-Ho. It is extremely easy for audiences to pick a favorite character, but I must admit I have had a bit of trouble finding mine. I have never been a fan of shows with super long runtimes, but this one gets a huge stamp of approval. Every second of character building pays off by the end, and the show does an excellent job getting you attached to its characters. There were so many high points throughout the show that wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the cast. Their performances give the overall quality of the show an extra bump.

While it is entertaining, the show tackles social themes, making it a series many can relate to in one way or another. It is a physically violent show, but it can be just as violent mentally. This theme of rising above a higher power cooks for a good duration of the show, and many other themes are sprinkled throughout. How far will someone go to get what they want? What makes it okay to trust someone, or better yet, betray them? This show takes a toll on the viewer just like it does on the people participating in the game. We experience the same amount of uncertainty as the characters do, and it creates an authentic experience for viewers. Shows like “Squid Game” walk a beautiful line of being horror-centric, but the horrors we see are real-life horrors. Yes, obviously the game we are watching them play is not something we see often, but we do see things like class struggle and the fear of being abandoned by the world.

We have seen nothing like “Squid Game” in 2021, and I doubt we will see much like it for the remainder of the year. It is one of those shows where you will ask everyone you know if they have watched it if they haven’t already asked you first. I love shows like this because we all become superfans in such a short amount of time, and it feels like we are all one big community bonding over something we appreciate and enjoy. “Squid Game” is an amazing nine-episode journey, and it has proven itself as the best thing I have seen in 2021.

Jaden’s final rating: 5/5

Image source Netflix