State law restricting city authority found unconstitutional

A Travis County judge ruled last week that the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, a house bill passed in May that limits cities from passing local regulations, is unconstitutional.

House Bill 2127, which officially went into effect Sept. 1 despite the judge’s ruling, bars cities from passing ordinances outside of the purview of state legislation. The law enforces this in eight different Texas codes, which range in fields from agriculture to insurance to labor. City of Houston filed a lawsuit against the state in July, alongside San Antonio and El Paso, asking the court to side with the cities due to the law being “unconstitutionally vague.”

On Aug. 21, Denton, alongside Arlington, Plano and Waco, filed an amicus brief in support of Houston’s lawsuit against the state, stating that HB2127 was “unconstitutional, void and unenforceable” due to the bill’s lack of clarity.

“We supported Houston’s lawsuit because we found that the language is vague and overly broad, which makes it incredibly unclear how it can be implemented,” said Ryan Adams, Chief of Staff and the Public Informations Officer of Denton. “Ideally when a law is passed, it should be no mistaking of how the law is implemented — it should be very clear and very easy to understand.”

Adams also highlighted that the law violated the city’s rights as a home rule municipality. According to the Texas Constitution, cities of more than 5,000 inhabitants may file themselves as a home rule municipality, which gives the city the ability to create city charters and govern within the confines of Texas law.

“The Texas Constitution grants certain cities home rule authority, meaning that any ordinance that a city passes that’s not expressly preempted by the state or expressly restricted by the state can be done,” Adams said. “And because [HB 2127] is so vague and overly broad, we feel that it’s an overreach and actually violates that home rule provision of the Constitution.”

The four Texas cities that filed the amicus brief worked in conjunction with the International Municipal Lawyers Association, including IMLA’s Executive Director and General Counsel Amanda Karras. Karras said the preemptive nature of the law, which is when states displace the laws of cities or counties, is what put the case on their radar.

“We believe in local autonomy and local democracy,” Karras said. “And so I think any time situations where states are engaged in taking away that local autonomy, we’re going to look very carefully at that.”

Karras said there has also been a growth in “abusive” or punitive preemption.

Denton has previously pushed the home rule provision to see what was possible to pass in the city charter. Recently, despite the majority of Denton voting in favor for an ordinance decriminalizing marijuana, the city council did not implement the ordinance into city charter due to it violating state laws. Another example was Denton’s attempt to ban fracking within city limits nearly a decade ago.

In 2014, Denton citizens voted to approve a petition that banned fracking within city limits, a decision that was immediately revoked the next Texas legislative session when the state passed House Bill 40, a bill that gave regulation of oil and gas to the state. Adam Briggle, a professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religion and the creator of the petition, said the norm should be to “defer to local decision makers” when it comes to the majority of issues.

“I think local control is a limited ideal and should be used in cases where you’re increasing the protections for values that are consistent with the Constitution and that are important to your community,” Briggle said.

Briggle noted that the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act may also deter public participation.

“I believe the local level is the real cauldron for democracy,” Briggle said. “You can actually go and get to know people and really have an impact and the more they sponge away that power and concentrate it up at the state level, the more it drains away people’s civic spiritedness and willingness and ability to participate.”

The state has appealed the ruling of the Travis County Judge, according to the Texas Tribune. State Rep. Dustin Burrows, one of the co-authors of the bill, responded to the Travis County judge’s ruling by saying the court’s decision “is not worth the paper it’s printed on.”

Featured Image: A Denton City Hall sign sits in front of the entrance for City Hall at McKinney Street on Sep. 5, 2023. Brendan McDonald