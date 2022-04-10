Staying optimistic is becoming an extremely hard task

I feel like I’ve been officially diagnosed with the mid-semester blues, and I am sure there are other students who feel the same. For some reason, this semester feels different from past ones. For the last year, we have been caught in this endless cycle of being optimistic for the world to go back to normal, only for things to get worse again in the most amplified ways possible.

I may not be the happiest person on this planet but I try to keep my glass at least half full, yet this semester — above all others — has taken the most out of me.

For those who don’t know the cycle I am talking about, it always starts at ground zero. Whether it be the start of the COVID-19 pandemic or any of its many variants, this starting point is more or less extremely depressing. There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and the extremity of it all tends to bring out the worst in people. Overthinking comes and goes in large waves and panic attacks hit harder than they typically do.

However, the good news is it can only go up from here. However, finding ways to get out of this stage of the cycle is virtually impossible. There is nothing worse than mentally suffering from things you can’t control.

My recommendation? Control what you can, when you can. Make some comfort food or watch a movie you have been putting off seeing. Take care of yourself in the ways you know how.

A couple of weeks down the road, we get to the second stage of the cycle. No one is really talking about the state of society from a perspective which considers the pandemic, but no one is saying it is over either. There appears to be some sort of light at the end of the tunnel, but still quite a bit of a distance before we get there. Seeing that light the first couple of times was refreshing and rejuvenating, the simple thought of life going back to normal appears so rewarding.

Last summer, we thought we had officially made it out of the pandemic. The pure joy rushing through my body was the same joy that rushed through my body last fall when we thought we had made it out of the pandemic for the second time. I have a feeling my emotions will get the best of me, and the same feeling will come back when we think the coast is clear in a month or two.

The last stage of the cycle is when the rug is inevitably pulled out from under us. It is hard to think there will ever be an end to how irregular life has been, and it is getting harder to trust anyone who says we will be able to go back to our normal lives any time soon.

There are so many emotions you go through when we have to weather this rollercoaster of a pandemic, but through it all, it is important to at least try and stay positive. It gets harder to keep the glass half full with each variant and setback appearing, but it is even harder to pick yourself up after letting those negative thoughts engulf you for the fourth time in a week.

Just because it is getting hard to stay optimistic doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still be trying. Something about these spring semesters is always a little more gloomy than the others, but we can only control what we can.

Some days are relentless, but the calm days are the ones I use to take care of myself. If you are struggling this semester, try to take it one day at a time. Hopefully, the cycle will end once and for all, and we can finally find a way to stay optimistic.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas