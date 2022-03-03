Steps to sustainability without breaking the bank

In a year, the average American produces 1,704 pounds of trash — about three times the global average — according to Global Citizen. All of us have a part to play in decreasing this amount, and while becoming zero-waste isn’t going to happen overnight, any progress is better than none. With that, here are five steps to decrease your waste production without having to buy anything new.

Repurpose glass jars

When finishing a jar of pickles, marinara sauce or my favorite: peaches in white grape juice from Trader Joe’s, instead of tossing the jar, save it, run it through the dishwasher and use it for something new. A jar can make a cute glass cup, a nifty storage container for leftovers or bathroom necessities or a functional planter for sprouting seeds. Regardless of what you use it for, it gives it a second life while keeping it out of the landfill. For better aesthetics, labels can easily be removed by soaking the jar for 30 minutes in a mixture of hot water, two tablespoons of dish soap and a half cup of white vinegar. After soaking, it should peel off without force, but if it doesn’t, scrubbing with olive oil and baking soda should do the trick.

Turn old T-shirts into rags

Paper towels create more than 13 billion pounds of waste in the U.S. each year, and 544,000 trees would be saved per year if each household used one less roll, according to Cottage Care. Although paper towels are convenient to reach for, opting for a reusable option can save forests. Many environmentalists recommend purchasing trendy “unpaper towels” that are made of cute patterns and snapping buttons to make into a roll. These are functional, but it’s just as effective to cut up your old T-shirts and use those in place of paper towels — and better yet, while saving paper towels, you’re also keeping those old shirts from making it into the landfill. It’s also nice to keep paper towels off the grocery list (making for a lower weekly grocery bill).

Dine in restaurants

Restaurant takeout is notorious for producing lots of trash: takeout containers, disposable napkins, plastic bags and flimsy silverware. While takeout is convenient and an introvert’s dream, dining in here and there can save trash from entering the landfill since most restaurants use reusable dinnerware on site.

Start a compost bin

It doesn’t require an expert gardener to make a productive compost bin. Repurposing an old container or ordering a small box with a lid and “COMPOST” plastered across the front from Amazon, Walmart or another retailer can be a step in the right direction to keeping food waste out of the trash bin. Comprehensive lists of compostable items can be found with a quick Google search, but some examples include fruit and vegetable peels, juicer pulp, used coffee grounds, garden trimmings and eggshells. This composted material can be used to enrich plants and vegetation — and, even if you aren’t into gardening, contact Compost Denton, a local organization that will pick up compostable waste for a fee, then offer it back to the community.

Use up what you have

Before going out there and trying to build up a collection of sustainable goods, use what you have in your home. For example, before investing in “unpaper towels,” finish up your current package of paper towels. It’s counterproductive to throw away perfectly good products before introducing a sustainable option. This same principle can be applied to just about anything you have on hand. Use your food that’s about to expire before buying more groceries, finish that shampoo bottle before purchasing the newest, trendy hair-care products and use every page of an old notebook before investing in a new spiral.

It’s important to keep in mind that there’s no shame in not becoming fully zero-waste. It’s all about progress, not perfection, and every piece of trash that’s prevented from entering the landfill counts.

Featured Image: A recycling bin stands in front of the Union on March 2, 2022. Photo by John Anderson