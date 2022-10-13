Stigma toward STIs are counterproductive amid rise in cases

As society has progressed, some conversations have become easier to have. Topics once deemed inappropriate at the dinner table can be discussed openly – like mental health and politics.

Still, sexually transmitted infections are a topic of great concern that remains largely unspoken for many people.

The stigma surrounding STIs has caused such fear in people that the phrase alone makes some shudder. Most of the conversation is dominated by people shaming someone for contracting an STI.

Despite our increasingly sex-positive culture, society has yet to make an effort to destigmatize STIs.

People are taught to be ashamed of infections, and in turn, do not seek out help when they need to. Sex educator Emily L. Depasse details obstacles that come with unlearning STI stigma: a lack of education, an internalized hierarchy, fear of diagnosis, fear of opinions and willful ignorance.

People can preach abstinence all they want, and while it is an option, it is not a reality for most. In this day and age, we need to focus on bettering the issue by having the guts to address it head-on.

It is necessary to encourage people to get tested and not fear the outcome.

In 2021, preliminary data showed an increase in cases of gonorrhea and syphilis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC found a total of 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in the same year — only three of many commonly contracted STIs.

As college students, this might affect you more than think. Hartford Healthcare says about 1 in 4 college students have an STI, and anyone who is sexually active is capable of getting an STI.

These numbers are out of control, and the thing is these specific infections are easily curable — they just require a prescription. Due to the stigma around these infections, people are too fearful to even get tested because they don’t want to see a positive result. Little do they know, treatments for common STIs are very straightforward — it’s just a matter of following through with it.

Most of the fears stem from a lack of education. People are unaware of how an STI affects the body, how it looks and what treatment is like.

If people knew a treatment for Chlamydia was a simple two doses of doxycycline daily for a week, they’d be more inclined to get tested.

Education is vital even more so because some STIs are asymptomatic, and if symptoms do occur they are sometimes non-specific. This means you could be feeling perfectly fine while unknowingly passing around an infection. The spread is even greater if you are sexually active with various people and do not use proper protection.

For those who are sexually active, testing should be a regular part of their routine. Ideally, someone should get tested before and after every new partner. You should make an effort to get tested at least once a year or every three to six months, according to the CDC.

Every year there are an estimated 374 million new cases of 1 of 4 curable STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and trichomoniasis, according to the World Health Organization. These are not only curable but preventable.

Sex education is not solely about abstinence or pregnancy, it’s about teaching safe sex – wearing condoms, dental dams, birth control and getting tested. For more serious infections, there are vaccines that help fight against HPV and hepatitis B.

Reversing the stigma is only the beginning. Sex-positive culture must remain even when the result is a positive diagnosis. We should have open conversations about contraceptives and other options people have.

STIs are way more common than one would think. Even if you do not have an STI now, there’s always a possibility to get it later. The Planned Parenthood website offers education about STIs and STI screening. Additionally, Kind Clinic in Dallas, Texas, is a free clinic.

You are not alone if you have been diagnosed with an STI. The prejudice around it is what causes people’s silence, so we must foster an environment that unifies and helps people experiencing it alone. This is the only way we can bring more awareness to this and minimize the rise in cases.

People are afraid of being called ‘dirty’ but it only takes one person to spread an infection. Most of the time, people spread STIs unknowingly, so taking those measures before having sex can prevent further infection.

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla