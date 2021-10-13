Stop asking directors about superhero movies

Back in 2019, director Martin Scorsese made a statement so bold, it shook the entirety of the Earth. Well, it actually just ended up starting yet another enormous internet fight, but it is hard to tell a difference between the two these days. Scorsese talked about how he thinks superhero movies are not cinema, and how they are most comparable to theme parks. This one domino falling has led to every interviewer on the planet asking every director in the industry, regardless of if they are associated with the superhero genre, what they think about superhero films. With Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” coming out soon, he has fallen victim to the same exact question. All this is doing is adding fuel to the fire in an argument with no real winners.

From an interviewer’s perspective, you have directors right in front of you, like Scorsese and Villeneuve, who have established themselves as some of the most talented filmmakers working today, and you ask them about movies they have no involvement in? I have nowhere near the amount of talent it takes to make a film, but if I did and if someone asked me about a movie I have nothing to do with, I would wonder if the interviewer even cared about what I was making at all. It just goes to show success is measured in clicks, and many directors are now having to prepare an answer for what they think of the next big blockbuster instead of focusing on their upcoming film.

On one side, many say superhero movies are like theme park rides. Superhero movies tend to follow formulaic patterns, and once you have seen a couple of them, you can normally predict the outcome of the rest. A lot of the same can be said about rollercoasters. A couple of really cool rollercoasters may exceed your expectations, but a majority of them are going to play out the exact same way. I am a huge fan of superhero films, but I also understand where Scorsese and Villeneuve are coming from. These movies are events where people go and cheer and have fun, and there is nothing wrong with treating a movie as an event.

On the other side, a lot of these directors would not be showing their films in theaters if it weren’t for franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even before the pandemic, movie theaters were slowly becoming less successful. A lot of Marvel movies brought in huge crowds, and going to the theater to watch the newest Marvel film became an event on its own. Movie theaters have especially been struggling now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the two highest-grossing movies of the year happen to be “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow,” both Marvel movies. Regardless of what you think about the genre, they are a big reason why smaller movies have a home on the big screen.

In an ideal world, these two sides can coexist, but with clickbait headlines and Twitter arguments, we will probably never reach where we need to be. The whole point of this story was not to pick which side is right and which one is wrong, but more about why the argument is just one meaningless cycle. This is one of those funny situations where everyone is to blame. It definitely starts conversations, but it has gotten so exhausting so fast. If you are a fan of movies, support what you want to support, and let people enjoy what they want to enjoy.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles