Stop comparing the struggle of minorities

As the pandemic continues to hinder everyone’s lives, there is another one raging in minority communities and destroying progress for millions of people. With the focus of the Black Lives Matter movement, we found ourselves comparing each other’s struggles when really we should be rooting for one another to overcome our own persecutions.

No one ever has ever had any success on their own. Whether it be white allies to the Civil Rights Movement or straight people to the LGBTQ community, it takes a collective effort to move forward against oppression and wrong-doings. We cannot get anywhere if we continue to pit our challenges against one another. It just serves as a distraction against the bigger picture of growth and meaningful, impactful change.

Racism among minority communities is often not talked about enough to actually get a useful conversation flowing. Growing up in a predominantly hispanic high school, I have heard my fair share of racist language and I never understood it. From a young age, we were taught to not only keep to our own community, but step on each other’s in the process.

The real kicker is that the stereotypes we use to tear down one another wasn’t even created on our own. From birth it seems, we are told different things about every group we will encounter. It then follows us into every situation or conflict we have and our generalizations breed a new generation of uninformed and culturally tone-deaf people.

We can’t let our disagreements take us away from our primary goal: fighting for equality against a society that sees our skin color as less than them. What good does that do anyone and what kind of impact will it have on future generations, especially when we are all in the same boat regarding us making less money, having limited opportunities and being thrown more unfair disadvantages than our white counterparts.

Any progress for one of us is progress for us all. The Civil Rights movement wasn’t just beneficial to Black people. It aided in equal opportunities for every minority in America. Our fight for equality didn’t exclude any group and during this time we saw a unified effort to lift up communities that have differences but were fighting the same battle.

We have all gone through horrible things and most of us continue to struggle with our identity until this day. However, I believe that we can share some of the burden of our struggles because continuing to tear each other apart is exactly what is expected of us.

In the end, what do we get out of hating and comparing one another? We feed right into the hands of a society that has signed its name on every brick used to build walls against us. We deserve more, from not only ourselves but each other, because without respect and accountability for what all of us have gone through, we will fail to make any progress in a country that sits around and takes bets on who will hate each other the most.

Featured Illustration by Pooja Patel