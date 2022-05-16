Stop using casting announcements to bash actors

It is no secret the internet can be a terrible place, but it tends to be where a lot of people get their news. Whether it be world events or announcements in the entertainment world, you can always scroll through the comments to find yourself knee-deep in an ocean of toxic waste.

There has been a specific trend of actors being cast for big projects, and instead of celebrating how the actor is going to bring the character to life, the reactions are always along the lines of statements about how the actor will never be good enough for the role. This feeds into the overarching theme of fandom toxicity, and the more it is discussed, the easier it hopefully becomes to be addressed and combatted in the future.

Whether it be Leslie Grace playing Batgirl later this year or Jeffrey Wright playing Commissioner Gordon for “The Batman,” fans of the source material took to the internet to voice their concerns on why the actors playing these characters looked nothing like the characters on the comic pages.

The term “fan” is used loosely because anyone getting this worked up over fictional characters has no rightful place in any fandom. Even Jason Momoa being cast as the lead of a Minecraft movie created a tidal wave of conversation, with very little of it being positive. This all goes back to armchair experts on the internet claiming to know more than everyone else and it makes the internet all the more insufferable.

If the casting doesn’t revolve around an already established fictional character, and the actor is still getting some sort of backlash for being cast, it probably has to do with their past work. From a mental health standpoint, imagine getting the job of a lifetime, and before you even step foot on where you are working, comments about your every characteristic and how bad your past work is, are the only topic of conversation.

Granted, these are famous actors and they have less pressing problems to deal with compared to most, but it must eat away at them knowing there are millions of people who feel they know every little detail about them. So many variables go into making a show or film successful, one actor who had a bad performance over a decade ago is not going to make or break the project.

Look at Robert Pattinson. The moment he was cast as Batman, the only thing people could talk about was how much they hated his character in “Twilight” and how “The Batman” was going to be a disaster. With “The Batman” behind us, it is safe to say the exact opposite happened. The same can be said about actors like Kristen Stewart and Nicolas Cage, who are normally criticized for their acting but gave award-worthy performances in 2021.

Even with the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” movie, stirring up drama because of the casting is pointless because we have no idea what approach the movie is taking. There comes a time when you realized you have spent way too much time on the internet and it may have been when you realize people were losing sleep over a Mario-centered movie.

It goes to show how people on the internet like to be mad and nothing else matters. Regardless of the content within the story, if the headline isn’t enraging readers within seconds, there is no need for it to be on the internet.

Seeing casting for films should be an exciting time for everyone but it has instead turned into a digitally-continuous Comedy Central Roast about the actor being cast. It might look like we are too far gone, and the internet may never be a place where we can celebrate things we can enjoy, but it certainly isn’t hard to treat people with kindness.

Featured Illustration By Miranda Thomas