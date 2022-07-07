‘Stranger Things 4’ volume 2 keeps ‘running up that hill’

“Dude! Most metal ever!”

If anticipation could be calculated, scales would be broken as viewers waited for volume two of “Stranger Things 4” to drop. The streaming service literally crashed after the final two episodes of the season were released, according to NBC News. So many questions were answered and so many more hearts were broken.

“Stranger Things 4” has some of the highest highs in show history, but the bloated runtime still acts as an obstacle. Luckily, this season has shown us there is no slowing down when it comes to quality. “Stranger Things” still remains one of the greatest shows ever made and season four strengthens that statement immensely.

After the events of volume one, it is up to our beloved characters to take down Vecna for good. So much has to go right with little room for error, but working under pressure has never been a problem for our heroes of Hawkins. The stakes are at their highest and the emotions are out of control.

Even with our characters spread out over the globe, they find a way to band together and take their best shot. The fate of the world is at risk and it is up to a bunch of teenagers to save it.

It would be a crime not to mention every single cast member and their impactful performances this season. Every actor gave it everything they had and made this one of the most impassioned seasons of television ever.

Standouts include Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. They were the heart and soul of this entire season, and they both take it a step further in volume two. Every time either Eddie or Max was on screen, you held your breath a little tighter than usual.

Millie Bobby Brown delivers once again as Eleven. The show does not function without her at its core. It wouldn’t be a season of “Stranger Things” without Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo stealing the spotlight as Steve Harrington and Dustin Henderson.

Let’s get the negatives out of the way – mainly to focus on the overabundance of positives. Those who are conditioned to how these seasons normally play out may notice a couple of problems.

For one, the episodes are way longer than normal. If you are not completely invested in this story or its characters, it can be easy to find this season intimidating. There also seems to be a common trend with newly introduced characters. To avoid spoilers, we will leave that conversation for another day.

Fortunately, all of the epic moments throughout this two-episode finale shift a lot of focus from the bad. There are all-timer moments almost every 30 minutes, including some of the most life-changing needle drops to grace entertainment.

The special effects and practical effects were as impressive as ever, so huge props to the visual effects team for this season. They make the impossible look realistic yet again. Everything from color palettes to musical scores is at its peak this season.

Season four separates itself from the others with a huge boost from its antagonist. Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, is the closest we are going to get to Freddy Krueger in the 2020s. He is more terrifying with every appearance. You can’t help but think the worst is going to happen to our heroes with Vecna as the bad guy.

With no knowledge as to where season five of the show is going to go, it is going to be hard to make an impact bigger than the one left by Vecna. Season four will get any reaction it wants out of you. Moments of triumph are immediately met with moments of devastation. Expect the worst, but be prepared for it to be presented in the best technical way.

Since 2016, “Stranger Things” has taken over the world. It would not be too far-fetched to assume that even when the show is all said and done, it will still have its influence on pop culture forever. The show brought new meaning to something being binge-worthy. Over five years later, the series continues to set new standards.

No show will have a greater influence than “Stranger Things.” No show continues to perform at a level this high. You can let minor problems fog up your vision, but they will prevent you from watching a finale that shreds from beginning to end.

Things can always get stranger, but audiences will have to wait until season five to find out how. Until then, viewers can enjoy four of the most electric seasons of television ever made.

Jaden’s Rating: 4.5/5