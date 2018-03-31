“Street preachers” return to campus for second day in a row
UNT students came out to the Library Mall Friday afternoon after members of the National Street Preachers Conference visited campus for the second day in a row.
Students debated, danced, drummed and expressed their disapproval of the messages by the “street preachers.”
President of UNT’s chapter of Turning Point USA Devin Moser says Turning Point believes college campuses should be free for all to express their ideas. @ntdaily pic.twitter.com/tabx0o1HY0
— Zaira Perez (@zairalperez) March 30, 2018
Jesse Morell, who founded Open Air Outreach, organized the National Street Preachers Conference this weekend in the DFW area. @ntdaily pic.twitter.com/RBBiV3Hrrf
— Zaira Perez (@zairalperez) March 30, 2018
School spirit on full display. @ntdaily pic.twitter.com/1U7jUGAJND
— Julian Esparza (@JulianEsparzaTV) March 30, 2018
President Neal Smatresk says he supports UNT students for coming out and standing up for what they believe in. @ntdaily @UNTPrez pic.twitter.com/KZuf7yYgH5
— Zaira Perez (@zairalperez) March 30, 2018
Staffers of the North Texas Daily photo desk covered the second day of protests.
Featured Image: A large crowd showed up for the second day of counter-protesting at the Library Mall Friday afternoon. Kathryn Jennings
