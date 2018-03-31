North Texas Daily

“Street preachers” return to campus for second day in a row

March 31
16:21 2018
UNT students came out to the Library Mall Friday afternoon after members of the National Street Preachers Conference visited campus for the second day in a row.

Students debated, danced, drummed and expressed their disapproval of the messages by the “street preachers.”

Staffers of the North Texas Daily photo desk covered the second day of protests.

Counter-protesting students and a television cameraman surround a protestor from the National Street Preachers Conference as he speaks into a megaphone. Protests took place on Thursday and Friday. Ashley Gallegos

Featured Image: A large crowd showed up for the second day of counter-protesting at the Library Mall Friday afternoon. Kathryn Jennings

counter protest, pride flags, protest, second day, Street preachers
