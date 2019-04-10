Street preachers to return to UNT for national conference

Street preachers will be on campus from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 11 and 12 as part of a national conference. These preachers visited UNT last year and were met with anti-hate demonstrations from UNT students.

People have gathered on UNT’s library mall where protestors are carrying signs reading “Got Aids yet?” and “BLM are racist thugs.” Our reporter @nikkinikxo is at the scene. Protestors will not disclose what group/organization they belong to. pic.twitter.com/sZI1mwnzpY — North Texas Daily (@ntdaily) March 29, 2018

A student blares a trombone in the face of the person speaking with a megaphone at the protest on library mall. @ntdaily pic.twitter.com/1jWmTphK5D — Kathryn Jennings (@jathrynkennings) March 29, 2018

In an email to UNT students, President Neal Smatresk spoke about the street preachers on campus and said the university is “a safe place for our students, and we celebrate each student’s unique backgrounds, beliefs and dreams.”

“While we support every group’s ability to voice their point of view, UNT does not always condone or support a group’s message,” Smatresk said. “In the past, our students have responded in a peaceful manner and promoted acceptance and love for all individuals.”

Smatresk also said the Division of Student Affairs will host a safe space from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 11 and 12 and that staff from the Office of Spiritual Life and other departments will be available to speak with students if needed.

“I am #UNTProud that you are a member of our Mean Green family,” Smatresk said. “I hope you always feel at home here, regardless of who stands on the public city sidewalks or tries to challenge your beliefs. The UNT community is one that remains civil and treats everyone with respect and dignity.”

Featured Image: Protesters wave Bibles and attempt to preach to a crowd of counter-protesters at last year’s street preacher convention. File.