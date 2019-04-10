North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Street preachers to return to UNT for national conference

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Street preachers to return to UNT for national conference

Protesters wave Bibles and attempt to preach to a crowd of counter-protesters. Rachel Walters

Street preachers to return to UNT for national conference
April 10
15:29 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Street preachers will be on campus from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 11 and 12 as part of a national conference. These preachers visited UNT last year and were met with anti-hate demonstrations from UNT students.

In an email to UNT students, President Neal Smatresk spoke about the street preachers on campus and said the university is “a safe place for our students, and we celebrate each student’s unique backgrounds, beliefs and dreams.”

“While we support every group’s ability to voice their point of view, UNT does not always condone or support a group’s message,” Smatresk said. “In the past, our students have responded in a peaceful manner and promoted acceptance and love for all individuals.”

Smatresk also said the Division of Student Affairs will host a safe space from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 11 and 12 and that staff from the Office of Spiritual Life and other departments will be available to speak with students if needed.

“I am #UNTProud that you are a member of our Mean Green family,” Smatresk said. “I hope you always feel at home here, regardless of who stands on the public city sidewalks or tries to challenge your beliefs. The UNT community is one that remains civil and treats everyone with respect and dignity.”

Featured Image: Protesters wave Bibles and attempt to preach to a crowd of counter-protesters at last year’s street preacher convention. File.

Tags
free speechStreet preachersUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Lizzy Spangler

Lizzy Spangler

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
7th March, 2019 Edition

7th March, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
To help combat opioid overdose, UNT’s pharmacy now allows students to purchase Naloxone without a prescription.https://t.co/RfCGl3XCYs

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Due to one candidate’s name mistakenly being left off the ballot, students will have the chance to revote for Colle… https://t.co/rF6V3uVp4t

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Do you know which North Texas Daily Editorial Board member you are? Take this quiz and find out. Don’t forget to re… https://t.co/em9xYNjGXo

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Editorial: Today is the last day to vote for @UNTSGA President and Vice President. The North Texas Daily Editorial… https://t.co/zZxoirxZWd

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Mean Green take a loss on the road against the Houston Baptist. Next, North Texas moves on to face the Western… https://t.co/EzdBW1pPsk

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.