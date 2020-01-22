North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Student killed, officer injured during a disturbance call

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Student killed, officer injured during a disturbance call

January 22
08:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
16th, January 2020

16th, January 2020

A Denton police officer shot and killed a University of North Texas student early Tuesday morning after officers were dispatched in response to a disturbance at The Forum apartment complex at the 200 block of Inman Street, according to a City of Denton press release.

A Denton officer was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition after the suspect stabbed the officer.

DPD declined to provide the identity of the student to the Daily, but the Denton Record-Chronicle identified him as 23-year-old Darius J. Tarver. Tarver had a frying pan and cleaver in his hands and was banging on doors, shouting and shattering the light fixtures in the apartment building hallway before officers arrived.

After officers arrived on the scene, Tarver emerged from an apartment and advanced down the building’s main staircase toward the officers, who gave him “multiple loud verbal commands” to drop his weapons, according to the press release.

Tarver continued to advance and one of the officers struck him with a Taser, causing him to fall to the ground. Tarver then stood up and advanced at the officers again and an officer discharged his weapon, striking him.

Officers performed life-saving procedures on Tarver as they called Denton Fire Rescue. Tarver was transported to the hospital along with the injured officer and was pronounced dead.

The university released an administrative announcement from President Neal Smatresk  Tuesday afternoon about Tarver’s death.

“This tragedy cuts a young life short, and we are keeping his family, friends and the officers involved in our hearts,” Smatresk said. “We ask that our students, faculty and staff support each other in expressing their grief. Our family is hurting today and we need to be there for one another.”

The university is offering counseling Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. in Chestnut Hall room 311.

As per standard practice, the Texas Rangers and Denton Police Department Internal Affairs are investigating the shooting. The officer who discharged his weapon will also be placed on administrative duty during the investigation, as is standard procedure, according to the press release.

The injured officer and officer who discharged his weapon have not yet been identified.

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brooke Colombo

Brooke Colombo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: In need of something to do? Here’s everything happening in Denton this spring, from music festivals to cr… https://t.co/zF7aBXoChF

- 19 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Denton community honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through MLK Jr. Day of Service 📝by @shardenwhite 📷by… https://t.co/q2fpFqUhhj

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: A Denton police officer shot and killed a UNT student early Tuesday morning after officers were dispatched in… https://t.co/RZcdLRzOs9

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Have questions you want us to answer? Fill out the form below to contribute to the "Campus Chat" podcast, hosted by… https://t.co/s6o4fd3xaf

- 20 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @laobriana: If you’re a student who has either volunteered for UNT’s Cinderella Project or gotten a dress through the program, please le…

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.