North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Student, local groups release list of demands in protest of ICE and CBP visiting campus

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Student, local groups release list of demands in protest of ICE and CBP visiting campus

Student, local groups release list of demands in protest of ICE and CBP visiting campus
March 09
10:35 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A group of student and local groups have released a list of demands for the university following the invitation of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies to campus.

Movimiento Unido Estudiantil Vida Eterna, Eagle Dreamers, ICE out of Tarrant, North Texas Dream Team and Movimiento Cosecha Denton were all listed on the document, made public on MUEVE’s Twitter account, @vivamueve.

“We are calling for the University to prohibit these entities known for their human rights abuses off campus,” MUEVE said on Twitter.

Representatives of ICE and CBP were invited to attend the Criminal Justice Career Fair on March 9. The event will be held in Union Ballroom 314 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is an “opportunity for students to discover a wide range of careers within the field of criminal justice and meet with agency recruiters,” according to the Career Center website.

The list of demands began by informing readers this would not be the first time ICE had been on university grounds.

ICE representatives were invited to the university in 2019, which prompted similar backlash, according to the document. An open letter to university staff called out President Neal Smatresk for inviting ICE to campus despite publicly endorsing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and undocumented students in 2017.

“We cannot tout, promote, and profit from concepts of diversity and inclusivity while alienating and distressing our DACA, undocumented, and international students, which is what inviting these agencies to the UNT campus does,” the 2019 letter stated.

The newly released list of demands criticizes the university for continuing to invite ICE and CBP on campus, despite saying it is “critically important” for the campus to be a “welcoming institution for everyone” on its Hispanic Serving Institute Initiative webpage.

“CBP and ICE  are well known for their human rights abuses and contribute to devastating effects on immigrant families and communities,” the 2022 documents stated.

The 2022 letter lists more demands than its 2019 predecessor, including excusing absences of students uncomfortable with ICE’s presence, alerting the entire university once ICE and CBP representatives arrive and prohibiting immigration enforcement, collaboration and deportation activities on campus.

Just like in 2019, the letter once again asks the university to no longer allow ICE on campus. The letter also gives the university a hard deadline for a response – March 9 at 12 p.m.

The Eagle Dreamers organization will host a “safe space for DACA or undocumented students” to go to while ICE representatives are on campus on March 9. Students are invited to attend and share their stories for the duration of the career fair from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Union.

Featured Image: The UNT sign stands outside of the Welcome Center on Feb. 15, 2022. Photo by Carlie Rutledge

Tags
CBPdacaicenewsnorth texasprotestTexasuniversity of north texasUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Alex Reece

Alex Reece

Ileana Garnand

Ileana Garnand

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Hallucinogenics aren’t just for hippies: new studies research the aid of ‘acid’📝 Alyssa Fields 🖼 @GishhyOrangehttps://t.co/kdEMDGTxm0

- 19 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Why we shouldn’t dismiss the benefits of trigger warnings📝 @LakeKSmith 🖼 @GishhyOrangehttps://t.co/8fYQDYa3g0

- 21 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@kevoooandres: Really proud of how this story turned out. My deepest gratitude to those who contributed. https://t.co/EuRQGp32AN

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Softball sweeps Sunday’s games at Jeannine McHaney Classic📝 @Reed_Smith25https://t.co/gtWeOtZMFZ

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Institutionalized learning hurts us more than it helps us📝 @nattvvan 🖼 Erika Sevillahttps://t.co/LwPndV1FBd

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd February, 2022

3rd February, 2022

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram