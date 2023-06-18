Student Money Management Center director receives national award

Paul Goebel, the founder of the university’s Student Money Management Center at the university, was awarded the 2023 Financial Education Instructor of the Year award in May for his work and impact as a financial educator.

The National Financial Educators Council recognizes those who propel financial literacy in significant ways and values education, awareness and sustainability. According to their website, the Financial Education Instructor of the Year award “is part of the National Financial Educators Council’s commitment to recognizing financial educators who propel the financial literacy movement forward in significant ways.”

Goebel founded the SMMC in 2005. Since then, a small team of three full-time professionals, two graduate assistants and six undergraduate students — money mentors — have worked to serve the students at the university.

“I love working with Paul,” said Jayda Davis, interdisciplinary arts senior and money mentor at the center. “He is a great boss and a genuinely kind person. He always wants to make us laugh and makes us feel like his equal. He is very appreciative of our work at the center.”

During the 2021-2022 academic year, the SMMC provided over 180 outreach programs and events where they came in contact with 10,543 students, according to Goebel. The team met with 1,615 students for personal and confidential coaching sessions. They also helped 719 students stay enrolled in classes through the disbursement of $1.77 million in emergency loans.

Goebel’s interest in money management started when he was young. In middle school, he received his first payment for his first job — cutting lawns.

“I thought I was rich and was ready to spend all the money,” Goebel said. “My parents had other plans though.”

His parents took him down to the bank where he opened a savings account. He was able to choose the amount of his money to deposit. His foundational family money value only grew stronger over time.

In the fall of 2005, Goebel met with Dr. Bonita Jacobs, the university’s former vice president of Student Affairs at UNT. She had a vision for how programs for financial literacy and education could have on students. Goebel’s meeting with Dr. Jacobs further inspired him to create the SMMC.

“I was given the incredible opportunity to lead the effort that took [Dr. Jacobs’] vision from ideation to implementation into the award-winning UNT Student Money Management Center.” Goebel said.

The SMMC works toward educating and informing students about financial literacy. The center helps students who are struggling to achieve success in their education by providing financial support.

According to the SMMC’s website, the center’s mission is “to prepare students to be financially responsible in a rapidly changing world. Our vision is for students to have the knowledge, resources, and confidence to become financially responsible.”

The responsibility of the SMMC is to empower students with knowledge, skills and confidence in their personal financial lives. Goebel himself monitors, leads, trains and manages the team of workers.

“I know that sometimes if students are in emergency situations they give out emergency loans that you pay back over time […] it’s pretty cool if you look at it there’s some of their stuff on their website,” computer science junior Eichelle Turner said.

Goebel attributes the unique nature of the center to the multiple programs the SMMC provides.

There are three programs at the center — the Financial Wellness Program, the Eagle Support Program and the Financial Readiness Program. The Financial Wellness Program coaches students and ensures they have the tools to succeed. The Eagle Support Program is a loan-based program that provides emergency funding. The Financial Readiness Program reaches out to students wherever they are and organizes events to spread the word about the resources available.

“Many similar programs and services at other universities focus solely on one element of the dynamic array of services and programs we provide to UNT students,” Goebel said. “I am so proud to have witnessed the growth and expansion of the center’s programs and services.”

Featured Image: Paul Goebel poses with his Financial Educators Council award in the Student Money Management Center on June 13, 2023. Makayla Brown