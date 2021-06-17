Student representative spotlight: SGA executive board

The Student Government Association has entered its 58th session under the leadership of President Devon Skinner and Vice President David Muñoz-Sarabia.

On June 2, at the first summer session of the SGA senate, seven additional members of the executive branch were confirmed. The North Texas Daily spoke to the new SGA executive branch to highlight their backgrounds and policy plans.

Chief of staff

Casey Jimenez is an emergency administration and planning senior who is entering his second year in SGA. He previously served as a senator for the College of Health and Public Service, as well as the campaign manager for the Skinner-Muñoz-Sarabia administration during last spring’s elections.

“My goal for the SGA is to bring back the focus of student body advocacy and reaching out to the people that are facing roadblocks as we work for and represent them,” Jimenez said. “As for my position as Chief-of-Staff, my goals revolve around setting systematic foundations for future SGA administrations to allow for efficient operation with thoughtful spending and sustainable behaviors.”

Intern program director

Jermaine “JT” Turner is an integrative studies junior with concentrations in political science, communication and public administration. In his freshman year, he joined SGA as an intern and shadowed former President Yolian Ogbu. The experience planted a passion for SGA in Turner, one that he wants to give to the next wave of student leaders.

His goals include pushing for strong academic focus to ensure interns’ success post-graduation. Turner encourages interns to expand their horizons with external organizations and opportunities on campus.

“I want incoming freshmen to know that I am one of the coolest dudes on this campus,” Turner said. “I’m very passionate about student advocacy and servant leadership but I’m always about having fun with it. And if they apply for this year‘s intern program it will be something that they never regret and [an] experience they’ll never forget.”

Diversity and inclusion director

Alexis Hawkins is a psychology senior with a minor in counseling. She is entering her second year with SGA, previously serving as the lead student relations coordinator last year. A member of student government in high school, Hawkins first joined SGA to “make a difference on campus and be involved in things bigger than me.”

In her current role, Hawkins plans on joining university president Neal Smatresk’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board as the representative for the undergraduate student body. She also plans on partnering with the Division of Institutional Equity & Diversity to better help constituents with microaggressions, racism and/or biases from a fellow student or university facility.

“Lastly, I wanted to create a special section on our student concerns page specifically for problems that may have to do with my position and bring them up not only to the President’s Board but also to the [Dean of Students] and other appropriate places,” Hawkins said.

Assistant diversity and inclusion director

Zoe Brown is a psychology senior with a minor in human development and family science. She is returning to SGA for her second year after previously serving as an intern.

Brown applied for the position because it relates to her career goal as a psychologist with a specialization in mental illnesses in multicultural adolescents.

“My goal for this upcoming year […] is to bring attention to the Ambassador Program, which aims to reinforce absolute diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity in all the 450+ student organizations across campus,” Brown said. “In addition, I would also like to host events that facilitate and promote a peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship between the student body and the campus police.”

Outreach director

Maya Stevens is a junior business major with a minor in hospitality management. They first joined SGA last year as an intern, drawn to the organization’s purpose to represent the student body.

Stevens aims to “truly amplify” the voice of the student population by bettering the university experience. They also plan on creating a safe and inclusive environment to improve students’ campus experience.

“I can accomplish this in my specific role by providing interactive surveys during student town halls in order to increase engagement and let the students’ questions and concerns be heard in real time,” Stevens said.

Allocations director

Bella Armenta is a junior double-majoring in political science and international studies with a concentration in international security and diplomacy. She is returning to SGA after a year-long gap, having served as an intern in the fall of 2019. Armenta missed the organization’s sense of community and wanted to help serve students through SGA’s various resources.

Armenta plans on organizing “unbiased committees” for the Raupe Travel Grant and Eagles Nest Fund. The RTG helps pay for students or organizations to attend conferences, while the ENF helps fund student organizations’ programs.

“I plan to make sure that organizations know we are here to support them and help provide resources following this incredibly strange and tragic past year,” Armenta said. “Organizations could not put on the events they wanted to this past year due to [COVID-19], it is my goal to make sure all organizations know the resources available to them through the Eagles Nest Fund.”

Communications director Gavvy Lott was unable to speak to the Daily in time for print.

Featured Image: A banner and sign for the UNT SGA near their office in Union 344 on April 28, 2021. Image by John Anderson