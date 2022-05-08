Student starts online soap business while juggling studies
Passion and motivation are two traits valued by Kathryn Davis, criminal justice and psychology double-major and the owner of Nature Works by Kat, her Etsy shop. Using these qualities, she started her online store in June 2020 to bring handmade sugar scrubs and bath bombs to shoppers across the country.
“I’ve always kinda wanted to do something like crafting and things like that,” Davis said.
It was not always as easy as it is now though, she said.
“[It was] kind of a disaster at first because when it came to bath bombs and transporting them, it was just a mess and they just like kept crumbling up,” Davis said. “That’s when I started making bath fizzes until I could figure how to transport [them, then] I started using the bath bomb crumbles as a product.”
Davis found her creative platform in soaps because she has sensitive skin and wanted to make something she and those with similar conditions can use safely.
“When you go to Bath and Body Works, first off, [you see] super high price stuff,” Davis said. “Second off, you go to use [and in my experience], it made my skin itchy and I had several friends who had eczema who had that problem and couldn’t use anything from there.’’
Mariah Olgin, a customer of Nature Works by Kat and an Etsy shop owner herself found Davis’ business after working with her.
“I had ordered a couple of products and really enjoyed the quality of them,” Olgin said.
Balancing her business life and being in college is one aspect Davis has to focus on. Davis has multiple planners to make sure everything is on track. Davis said she did not want to look back in 10 years and regret not doing it when she was capable.
“I wanted to do it, so I made the time to do it,” Davis said.
Davis’s fiance Henry Adkins-Hersh said he has “always been proud,” since Davis started her business. Despite having to work full-time to pay for school, Adkins-Hersh said it is impressive how she was able to handle it.
“I never understood how she makes the time to do it all but I know she pours her heart into each of her products,” Adkins-Hersh said.
Davis’ plans after graduation are to get her doctorate and go into a branch of forensic psychology. As for her business, she plans on setting it up for success to where it can run on its own.
