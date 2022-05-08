Student starts online soap business while juggling studies

Passion and motivation are two traits valued by Kathryn Davis, criminal justice and psychology double-major and the owner of Nature Works by Kat, her Etsy shop. Using these qualities, she started her online store in June 2020 to bring handmade sugar scrubs and bath bombs to shoppers across the country.

“I’ve always kinda wanted to do something like crafting and things like that,” Davis said.

It was not always as easy as it is now though, she said.

“[It was] kind of a disaster at first because when it came to bath bombs and transporting them, it was just a mess and they just like kept crumbling up,” Davis said. “That’s when I started making bath fizzes until I could figure how to transport [them, then] I started using the bath bomb crumbles as a product.”