North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Student veterans reflect on Afghanistan War following America’s recent withdrawal

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Student veterans reflect on Afghanistan War following America’s recent withdrawal

Student veterans reflect on Afghanistan War following America’s recent withdrawal
September 10
15:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
9th September, 2021

9th September, 2021

The U.S. has officially ended its participation in the Afghanistan War, a conflict that killed 2,400 American service members and 50,000 Afghan civilians, according to the New York Times.

The Department of Defense said more than 800,000 military personnel have served in the country since combat began in 2001. This includes biology senior Enrich Ellis, a former Marine Corps Special Forces sergeant who served from 2005 to 2013.

For Ellis, his decision to enlist at the age of 18 was informed by a military family and the 9/11 attacks, which occurred when he was 13. 

“There was this huge propaganda push,” Ellis said. “9/11 really changed the way people in America view the Middle East, themselves and the world around them. […] Everyone had some bloodlust for the place.”

Ellis was deployed to Afghanistan for four months before losing his right foot to a roadside bomb. The rest of his career was spent in recovery. 

In the eight years since he left Afghanistan, Ellis has taken issue with how U.S. leaders handed the war, calling it “immoral.” 

“[The Bush administration] engaged in a 20-year-long, incredibly long and costly conflict that did nothing but harm the United States,” Ellis said. “The next few administrations kept it up for no logical reason.” 

When the U.S. completed its withdrawal, Ellis reflected on the human cost of the war. 

“Everyone involved in this has lost loved ones, best friends or limbs,” Ellis said. 

Another veteran who served in Afghanistan is engineering freshman Kenneth Robertson, a former staff sergeant who served in the Army from 2014 to 2020. 

“Thinking back, there’s a lot of beauty there,” Robertson said. “There’s nothing wrong with the people that live there. You have a lot of good and bad people in the U.S., same over there.”

Robertson was deployed twice to Afghanistan for a total of 22 months. One of the bonds he made with Afghan nationals was with a man named Amir, who served as a translator for American forces.

“We learned [Amir] went to Germany to become an electrical engineer and he decided to come back as a translator so he could fight the people he didn’t want controlling his country,” Robertson said. 

Robertson does not know where Amir is today nor if the translator was able to evacuate.

Robertson also said he and his squad did not understand the goals they were given by their superiors.

“We would just do whatever the hell we were told,” Robertson said. “The missions would be cannon fodder. I just don’t know what the mission was at that point, honestly. It seems we were there pretty aimlessly.” 

Kinesiology senior Kevin Byrne was also deployed to Afghanistan multiple times. He was often on the front line from 2007 to 2014. 

“I had the worst job — truck driver,” Byrne said. “We were pretty much the bomb finders, so […] we saw it all, the world’s worst.” 

With the withdrawal official and 20 years of combat over, Byrne said he and other veterans question the overall aim of the war. 

“I’ve had people die over there — I know they didn’t die for nothing, but you question why we even went there when we’ve pulled out and the Taliban is taking over,” Byrne said. 

Byrne said a lot of veterans feel weird in the wake of the withdrawal. For him, it is “mixed feelings,” while he thinks American forces “shouldn’t have been there to begin with.” 

For Robertson, he found the assistance of Student Veterans Service valuable in his transition back to civilian life.

“I’m in there almost every day,” Robertson said. “I haven’t met anyone who hasn’t been great to talk to.” 

Student Veteran Services manages most of the university programs available to veterans. These include psychological counseling, financial assistance and graduate school support.

In regards to returning veterans, Robertson said he hopes civilians would be patient with them. 

“They’re people,” Robertson said. “They may have seen combat [and] they have seen things they don’t want to, but they’re still people. Don’t treat them like they’re broken.”

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles

Tags
Afghanistan WararmymarineMarine Corpssoldiersstudent veteransStudent Veterans ServicesU.S. Armyveteranswar in afghanistanwithdrawal from afghanistan
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: North Texas Soccer takes on Stephen F. Austin University at 7 p.m. in Denton.Follow this thread for news and updates throughout the game!

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Fans bullying movie studios is never the right answer📝@OberkromJaden 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/H8uLL9H6zy

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@TylerLukerNTD: We’re an hour away from the second match of the North Texas Challenge! @MeanGreenVB (5-2) will face off against the Montana State University Bobcats (2-5) at 7:00 p.m. CST. Tune into this thread for live updates. @ntdaily

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Small victories deserve more attention📝@RMedinaNTD 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/QG76SQ80Mg

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
PREVIEW: "It's a big game:" football set to take on Southern Methodist University Saturday📝@Reed_Smith25 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/NzatDil65n

- 9 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram