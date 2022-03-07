Student walkout shows President Smatresk’s words do more harm than good

Editor’s note: This editorial was written and researched by our opinion section contributors, who were independent from Friday’s protest coverage. Contributors’ names are listed at the bottom.

On March 4, students held a walkout in protest of university President Neal Smatresk’s response to recent events on campus. The letter in question, which highlighted the university’s dedication to students’ ability to have “freedom of expression,” was lazy and ignorant of the transgender community’s needs.

Regardless of status, gender orientation or political affiliation, students and faculty all have one thing in common: President Smatresk has failed us.

Students held signs that read “Transphobia kills” and “Keep us safe” as they perched on the steps of the Hurley Administration Building. The walkout was a response to Smatresk’s statements regarding the events on March 2, when the Young Conservatives of Texas hosted Jeff Younger at an event titled “Criminalize Child Transitions.” Students gathered in and out of Curry Hall in protest of Younger’s platform that condemns gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children. His speaking time was cut short as a result of protesters drowning out any of Younger’s attempts to say his piece.

Footage of the indoor protest has gained significant traction online, putting the university under a unique lens and kind of scrutiny it has seldom seen before. Because of the immense media coverage, Smatresk’s statement on the matter could not mince words and students hoped their leader would voice his support of the transgender community and condemn such blatantly hateful rhetoric. To put it mildly, his words had the complete opposite reaction.

Smatresk was overly broad with his condemnations, providing more info on the incident itself than any effort to give his thoughts on the state of the university. It is not until the last paragraph that he finally shares his opinion on the matter. Even then, saying the conduct he witnessed was not the UNT he knows and loves is a sorry summary for the matter at hand. What’s more, it strangely stated reports of a protester being struck by a university police vehicle were unconfirmed, even when video footage all but confirmed it hours prior to the letter being published.

While transgender and LGBTQ+ students have to face the discrimination of their fundamental human status on a daily basis — whether through social media, the news or in person — the place they shouldn’t have to “handle” such abuse is on campus.

It’s a leader’s duty to speak clearly and unambiguously of the matter at hand. Students expect the head of the university to be specific and deliberate with their word, especially when students fear for their safety in that institution. Yet, Smatresk’s statements easily enable transphobic messages and hate speech with his nonspecific rhetoric. That’s how much influence his platform has. Such influence requires him to be impeccable with his word and he failed to do so.

These things being said, all opinions are welcome on campus. That’s what makes the college experience unique and host to many formative experiences. The exception is when these opinions infringe on human rights and the ability for individuals to feel safe in a place they should be able to confidently call their second home. The marketplace of ideas can only flourish when things are said with good intent and when its leader can clearly call blatant and measured bigotry.

A university president has a responsibility to ensure the student body he oversees feels safe to attend classes, build a career and spend their formative years growing and thriving in their environment. Evoking the First Amendment is one thing, but it’s another thing entirely when your words inadvertently enable a platform for hate speech. Hate and bigotry are given a spotlight, only to have the president give a half-baked statement on tolerance and acceptance.

The North Texas Daily reported Friday’s walkout in collaboration with 30 reporters and photographers. It was an effort to ensure the event was covered objectively and accurately. Through the multitude of interviews, photos and video coverage, we can see the importance and vitality of student protests. If there is anything that this coverage proved, it is that student voices, whether in the form of protests or the written word, are what makes the university what it is. That is the UNT we know and love.

Featured illustration by Miranda Thomas

Contributors: Kevin Diaz, Rose Wright, Natalie VanDerWal and Ian Cropper