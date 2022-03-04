North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Students hopeful as COVID cases decline despite new omicron variant

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Students hopeful as COVID cases decline despite new omicron variant

Students hopeful as COVID cases decline despite new omicron variant
March 04
15:20 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Reports of the new omicron variant BA.2 have been circulating throughout the country and is listed by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern. It is more infectious than the standard omicron variant as much as 30 percent, according to NPR.

Cases are on the decline locally, however, as Denton County reported 147 cases on March 1, compared to 2,827 cases reported a month prior on Feb. 1.

“We are not treating the omicron variant any differently than previously established protocols over the last two years,” said Dr. Cynthia Hermann, executive director of the Student Health and Wellness Center in a statement to the North Texas Daily. “Standardized testing (antigen and PCR) available on campus do not look for variant subtypes. That test is typically ordered by the health department and performed in a state laboratory.”

Because the university will not be able to track the new omicron variant directly, any increase in coronavirus cases in the coming days will be much harder to attribute to the BA.2 variant specifically as opposed to other factors. After recovering from the latest COVID-19 surge in cases earlier this year, some students are becoming less concerned with the pandemic.

“I want to believe that the worst is behind us,” business management junior Amin Mithani said. “A lot of people I personally know have contracted COVID at least one time, but after the post-holiday surge, it seems to have passed. Personally, I’m not the most concerned about the pandemic, but I still worry because I have immunocompromised grandparents.”

In the midst of the last omicron surge, Denton City Council decided to continue to implement a mask mandate for City of Denton buildings on Jan. 25. This defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s face covering mandate ban from May 2021, which has led to lawsuits being filed by both the city of Denton and the state of Texas against each other.

“Although the relevance of COVID is trending downward it still very much exists,” Mithani said. “I do not believe that measures should be relaxed. Strict measures is what helps decrease the spread.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently labels Denton County as a medium-risk county, meaning that the center advises those living in the area to stay up to date with their vaccinations and talk with their health provider about wearing a mask if they are at high risk for severe illness.

“It might be dangerous, yes, and we have seen since 2020 its effect on people,” international studies senior Rimsha Alam said. “However, I think a lot of us are becoming immune to it.”

Alam said she feels that there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

With a second omicron surge, Denmark is attributed to this new variant, according to Reuters. Officials are unsure whether the same will once again happen in the United States.

In the meantime, the SHWC still encourages all students to get vaccinated and receive their boosters when they can.

“No one knows for sure, but most scientists think the virus is constantly changing and it is very possible we may see more variants in the future,” Hermann said.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles

Tags
COVIDomicronvariants
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Ayden Runnels

Ayden Runnels

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@marialawsonn: today was the largest collaborative breaking news effort in North Texas Daily history — at least as far as we’re aware of. so proud of this group for stepping up and covering such an important topic at a moment’s notice, literally. https://t.co/Z5fX8DdjQN

- 7 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The North Texas Daily had a team of 30 reporters, writers and videographers on-scene at today’s walk out event in response to Wednesday’s protest. See the full story, photo gallery and video coverage here.https://t.co/FxNa6aJmkI

- 11 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@starshipalex: After Kelly went into the library, the remaining protestors hung around but gradually left one by one. The event then ended quietly - there will not be any more updates. https://t.co/a4FS7nOcKs

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: 30 minutes out from first pitch of North Texas softball (7-2) versus Texas Tech (5-10).The game is the Mean Green’s first in 13 days and first in the Jeannine McHaney Tournament.Follow this threads for updated and analysis.@ntdaily https://t.co/MAbqBhHp7D

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@starshipalex: The protestors ran to the library mall and are now following an individual thought to be Kelly. The event organizers are at the front and a student with a pirate flag is close behind, followed by several more. https://t.co/a4FS7o5O92

- 3 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd February, 2022

3rd February, 2022

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram