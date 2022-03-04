Students hopeful as COVID cases decline despite new omicron variant

Reports of the new omicron variant BA.2 have been circulating throughout the country and is listed by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern. It is more infectious than the standard omicron variant as much as 30 percent, according to NPR.

Cases are on the decline locally, however, as Denton County reported 147 cases on March 1, compared to 2,827 cases reported a month prior on Feb. 1.

“We are not treating the omicron variant any differently than previously established protocols over the last two years,” said Dr. Cynthia Hermann, executive director of the Student Health and Wellness Center in a statement to the North Texas Daily. “Standardized testing (antigen and PCR) available on campus do not look for variant subtypes. That test is typically ordered by the health department and performed in a state laboratory.”

Because the university will not be able to track the new omicron variant directly, any increase in coronavirus cases in the coming days will be much harder to attribute to the BA.2 variant specifically as opposed to other factors. After recovering from the latest COVID-19 surge in cases earlier this year, some students are becoming less concerned with the pandemic.

“I want to believe that the worst is behind us,” business management junior Amin Mithani said. “A lot of people I personally know have contracted COVID at least one time, but after the post-holiday surge, it seems to have passed. Personally, I’m not the most concerned about the pandemic, but I still worry because I have immunocompromised grandparents.”

In the midst of the last omicron surge, Denton City Council decided to continue to implement a mask mandate for City of Denton buildings on Jan. 25. This defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s face covering mandate ban from May 2021, which has led to lawsuits being filed by both the city of Denton and the state of Texas against each other.

“Although the relevance of COVID is trending downward it still very much exists,” Mithani said. “I do not believe that measures should be relaxed. Strict measures is what helps decrease the spread.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently labels Denton County as a medium-risk county, meaning that the center advises those living in the area to stay up to date with their vaccinations and talk with their health provider about wearing a mask if they are at high risk for severe illness.

“It might be dangerous, yes, and we have seen since 2020 its effect on people,” international studies senior Rimsha Alam said. “However, I think a lot of us are becoming immune to it.”

Alam said she feels that there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

With a second omicron surge, Denmark is attributed to this new variant, according to Reuters. Officials are unsure whether the same will once again happen in the United States.

In the meantime, the SHWC still encourages all students to get vaccinated and receive their boosters when they can.

“No one knows for sure, but most scientists think the virus is constantly changing and it is very possible we may see more variants in the future,” Hermann said.

