Students protest ICE at the UNT Library Mall on Wednesday

Students protest ICE at the UNT Library Mall on Wednesday

October 09
20:36 2019
A student adresses the crowd druning the protest against ICE at the Libray Mall on Oct. 9, 2019. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Students filled the UNT Library Mall in protest of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency on Oct. 9. The protest was held by the UNT College Democrats and the UNT Immigration Working Group in order to show their disapproval for ICE’s “brutality against undocumented families and anyone they think looks like an undocumented person,” according to a UNT Democrats tweet.

Will Baldwin

