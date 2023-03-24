Students react to pause of university DEI hiring initiatives amidst potential further state removal

Students are concerned about the direction of the university after the UNT System’s pausing of new diversity, equity and inclusion policies on campus and other Texas legislation seeking to remove any DEI policies from colleges.

The UNT System is the last of the major Texas university systems to pause its DEI hiring practices in response to a letter sent from the governor’s office that said it is illegal to hire based on anything other than merit. While the university’s student body is over 60 percent people of color, only 37 percent of professors are POC, according to the UNT 2021-2022 student factbook.

“Disappointed but not surprised, UNT is known to use its diversity as a crutch,” recent graduate and writing tutor Sophie Flowers said.

The UNT System has not released any more comments about the future of DEI practices on campus beyond the letter sent by Chancellor Michael Williams on March 8. While the decision made by the Chancellor only applies to new policies and certain hiring practices, a bill was filed in the Texas legislature on March 11 that would outright ban all DEI initiatives, including the removal of all DEI offices.

“I think that’s a big overstep from Greg Abbott to decide he’s allowed to say what universities can and cannot do,” media arts sophomore Andy Satterfield said. “To say they’re not going to require diversity training for students and faculty just shows their true colors.”

SGA President Jermaine Turner said in an interview with the North Texas Daily that Student Government Association plans to hold a town hall about the move from the university as well as the legislation filed.

“In that town hall, we plan to discuss the piece of legislation, we plan to discuss the impacts of what the future of it can look like,” Turner said. “And then from there, we will ask students, ‘What do you want us to do?’ You know? ‘What is the best route?’ Because it’s not going to impact current students like us. The majority of our administration […] are seniors. We’ll graduate, right? And so I worry about the future.”

In the past, student organizations have taken action to call for DEI initiatives. In 2019, after former assistant general counsel Caitlin Sewell said the n-word during a student event, members of the UNT NAACP chapter, SGA and Black Student Union held a silent sit-in during a university Board of Regents meeting. The groups also released a list of demands, part of which asked the university to make their faculty and staff more representative of the student body’s demographic.

“I think it’s a huge step backward,” biochemistry senior Rodrigo Melendez said. “In general, the whole point of that training is to put yourself in another person’s shoes. Even though we can’t completely understand their experiences, it makes us more aware that our words have consequences.”

If the bill passes, the university would be forced to remove all of its DEI-related offices, including the Multicultural Center and the Pride Alliance. Construction of a new building for the multicultural center, which was one of the other demands mentioned by the BSU after the 2019 incident, would also possibly have to stop, as the multicultural center currently falls under the Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.

“It’s a very closed-minded way of thinking,” biology senior Adrian Posadas said. “I think Greg Abbott should strongly reconsider taking away diversity training because society functions better when there are different types of people coming together to reach a common goal, so you can get different inputs and work towards different outcomes that wouldn’t have been thought of with a narrow perception.”

