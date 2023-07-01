Studio art senior finds purpose in community

Studio art senior April Enelly Galvan considers a home to be more than just a house. Though their art at first glance is unassuming, appearing just as childlike endeavors on paper, the meaning behind each piece explores topics like homesickness, childhood and growing up.

“It is so simple, but I just like it because you don’t know what’s inside,” Galvan said. “You don’t know what kind of emotions are in the house or why.”

Galvan began exploring the house or home as one of her chosen motifs as a university art student. They said digging into the meaning of “home” through each piece has brought them comfort in their creative element and continues to help them learn more about themself.

“I think it’s more like my longing for a home or being at home,” Galvan said. “I also drew a lot of houses growing up so […] it’s like bringing back those memories that I had growing up, because now I don’t live in a house, but a temporary apartment. […] I’ve kind of recently connected those things and I think I still have more to discover about that, but that’s what I’m getting from it right now.”

Galvan credits most of their recent growth to an experimental drawing and painting course they took at the university this past spring. Galvan said over the past few months, they have steadily gained more confidence and expansive knowledge in how they want to pursue several mediums and subjects, like their home motif.

“Art is about experimenting, getting out of your comfort zone and doing things that you’ve never done before,” Galvan said. “My own style changes with time, so I feel like, eventually, it will change again.”

Currently, Galvan said most of their works embody “childlike” qualities reminiscent of adolescent drawings or crafts. They said although it was difficult at first, they are now confident in their anti-realistic approach to art, and hope other artists can also learn to set and meet different standards in terms of aesthetic quality.

“A lot of people feel intimidated if they can make something realistic, and that shouldn’t be the goal,” Galvan said, “You normally hear people be happy or amazed about realistic paintings, but I don’t think that’s necessary, because that’s not always fun to everyone. Having fun is what it’s really all about.”

Visiting assistant College of Visual Arts and Design professor Donny Nie, who taught Galvan’s experimental course, said it has been “so precious” to see Galvan’s growth throughout the year. She said the openness and intimacy found in Galvan’s work is what truly encapsulates their artistic personality.

“I think their audience will really feel the warm personality of their work, which encourages direct communication between the artist and the audience,” Nie said. “That invites closer possibilities in a relationship where you could invite the formation of a community or a friendship. I find that that is a very unique possibility that lies in their practice.”

Since last October, Galvan has crafted an art community of their own through monthly sketchbook parties. There, creatives from all levels of experience are invited to join together to create in a communal environment.

Galvan, who considers themselves to be a longtime introvert, said the parties have helped them expand in both artistic and social practices. They hope that as the meetings continue, that others can grow alongside their fellow artists toward pursuing art without fear of failing to be perfect.

“Giving and receiving supportive comments while we’re making is so rewarding,” Galvan said. “Even though they might feel awkward at first, it’s a way to kind of connect more and create a stronger bond between me, them and the group as a whole. I really like that vulnerability.”

Galvan has also pursued creative collaborations with other artists of a less physical medium through what they have dubbed “Art Jams.” Joining forces with their friend, musician and university alum Joseph Sioui, Galvan and other artists would meet up with musicians to create a collaborative piece of sorts. As the musicians improvise, so do the artist, resulting in on-the-spot creations inspired by each of the two groups.

“We kind of communicate with each other through the sound and the visual of the painting,” Galvan said. “I guess it could be considered kind of like a spiritual practice too. We’re not planning what music is going to be played, what rhythm or what colors will be used. We’re completely free and improvising.”

Sioui hopes to collaborate with Galvan again, as he believes the community the two artists fostered is one of the most flexible and spontaneous he has participated in.

“When it’s right and no one is afraid, it encourages you to get out of your comfort zone and do things that are more natural to what you actually want to do,” Sioui said.

Galvan attributes their growth over the past year to fellow artists like Sioui, Nie and others they have met across other community environments. As they continue to pursue personal artistic projects, Galvan hopes others can see how others’ influence has impacted their ever evolving artistic qualities and identity.

“The community that has helped me whether they realize it or not,” Galvan said. “It’s just people showing up and being supportive that has really helped me realize I can do more things as an artist and for the people around me.”

Featured Image: April Galvan poses with their dog Snowy in front of their canvases in their home studio on June 11, 2023. Lauren Campbell.