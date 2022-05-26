Summer blockbusters are perfect for brainless entertainment

School is finally out and people have an overwhelming amount of free time. A lot of that time goes into taking a trip to the movies where everyone can get an opportunity to see their favorite characters on the big screen. While the fall is dedicated to movies trying their best to snatch up an Academy Award, summers are dedicated to movies with the sole intention of entertaining the audience.

They may be repetitive or even overdone at this point, but summer blockbusters are now looked at as a spectacle of their own. The bottom line is these summer movies make a lot of money and allow a lot of theaters get to keep the lights on.

Constantly bashing the quality of these films is a road a lot of people choose to travel down, but instead we should be celebrating them. Not because they are essentially huge rollercoasters with no scary heights, but because of the very reason they are criticized. Give the people dumb fun, and don’t apologize for anything in the process.

So what exactly qualifies as a summer blockbuster? The easy answer is anything related to huge franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, making some sort of splash in the summertime. A lot of these movies typically don’t get the best reception from critics, but the money they pull in will always be their number one priority.

There is a completely different conversation to be had there since sequels are only green-lit if the profit is big enough, and quality is almost nearly never a factor. Arguments spawn from this on a weekly basis, but people should just enjoy what they want, fun and dumb summer movies or not.

The good news is, this summer has a little bit of everything for everyone. For every “Jurassic World Dominion” and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there is “Nope” and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” The season seems pretty balanced with what is being released, with most genres being represented in one way or another. There are even animated movies like “Minions: The Rise of Gru” coming out for those who still get their main source of comedic material from 2012.

These huge releases are stuffed to the point of overflow with huge special effects and larger-than-life characters, which so many people work extremely hard on. For every giant computer-generated dinosaur, there are a group of ten people working day and night to make sure its movements are authentic. Going to the movies and appreciating these blockbusters for what they are, instead of complaining about what they aren’t is just wasted effort and almost always starts some unnecessary discourse on the internet.

Slow burn movies about personal growth with an A24 logo slapped on the front are just as enjoyable as a healthy dose of stupid fun. Instead of putting all of your eggs in one basket, leveling everything out and seeing as much movies as you can is always a fun alternative. It may even make those more sophisticated films seem a little bit better in comparison.



Going to the movies, regardless of what you’re watching, is supposed to be a fun time. Seeing Thor and Spider-Man beat the villain for the tenth time in a row can get boring for a lot of people, and if that is the case it may be better to just save the trip altogether. A lot of these movies are criticized for having a lot of icing, and not a lot of cake, but if anytime is the right time to overload your body with a bunch of cinematic sugar, it is definitely the summertime.

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla