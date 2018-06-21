North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Summer is a special time for movies and togetherness

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Summer is a special time for movies and togetherness

Summer is a special time for movies and togetherness
June 21
13:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The summer months are always such a great time. There’s no school, and you can chill by the pool all day, but most importantly, the movies are bigger and better than ever.

June, July and August are chock full of huge, explosive blockbusters only the hot summer months can contain.

While these months certainly have their share of huge movies, they also have some of the more restrained, quiet movies as well. But that’s not all — summer also seems to be a hot time for horror films. Whether you like being scared, entranced by a riveting drama or on the edge of your seat, the summer movie season has movies for all people, spanning many genres.

With all of these awesome new movies coming out, just about everyone is clamoring to get to their local movie theater. While some of them may not necessarily appeal to all demographics, the action blockbuster tentpoles and the big, family friendly animated movies are sure to appeal to families hoping to see a fun, quality movie everyone can enjoy.

Studios purposefully release the most anticipated films of the year during the summer movie season to drive larger box office numbers. School is out for kids during the summer, and their parents are always looking for easy methods of keeping them occupied.

Of course, parents want to make sure their kids enjoy the movie, but they also want to be entertained by a quality film themselves. During this season, studios strategically release films not only for children, but films adults can find interest in as well. Releasing them in these months carves a direct path to box office gold most of the time because everybody wants to see the movies. Of course, there are times when these movies do not do well, but the summer season is usually a very profitable time for record-breaking box office totals.

Seeing the movies seems to be a fun event in itself, but the summer movie season has much more impact than that. It has the power to bring people together. Whether it’s a family uniting to watch the new Disney movie or a group of friends gathering to get spooked by the newest horror film, the summer season is primetime for bonding between groups of people — and it’s all thanks to the power of cinema.

You can catch me at the theater all throughout the year, but during the summer I basically move into the theater so I do not miss a single movie from this crowded, joyous season. So grab your family and friends and head over to the Cinemark because there are movies demanding to be seen during this extraordinary movie season.

Featured illustration by Austin Banzon

Tags
bondingfamilyfriendssentimentalitysummersummer movie season
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Spencer Kain

Spencer Kain

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

14th June 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Top Block Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV En Español

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @UNTDanceTheatre: It's Throwback Thursday, y'all. Check out this story by @ntdaily done in December of 1977 on our very own show Cabaret…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @claire_grace_: 🕺🏼 @ntdaily https://t.co/dIGUmFnXby

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @claire_grace_: Come to Andy’s Bar rn for GREAT music and a good time with DJ Natural Light! 🤙🏼 and stay tuned for my follow-up story! @…

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Opinion: “Is this the sign of “Star Wars” franchise fatigue? Or is it simply a sign of a lack of audience interest… https://t.co/HwwKfUvWp8

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @EmilyOlkkola: Did you know there’s a butterfly garden in Denton? I’m covering it for the @ntdaily today! https://t.co/DI5fBDrhhG

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.