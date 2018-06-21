Summer is a special time for movies and togetherness

The summer months are always such a great time. There’s no school, and you can chill by the pool all day, but most importantly, the movies are bigger and better than ever.

June, July and August are chock full of huge, explosive blockbusters only the hot summer months can contain.

While these months certainly have their share of huge movies, they also have some of the more restrained, quiet movies as well. But that’s not all — summer also seems to be a hot time for horror films. Whether you like being scared, entranced by a riveting drama or on the edge of your seat, the summer movie season has movies for all people, spanning many genres.

With all of these awesome new movies coming out, just about everyone is clamoring to get to their local movie theater. While some of them may not necessarily appeal to all demographics, the action blockbuster tentpoles and the big, family friendly animated movies are sure to appeal to families hoping to see a fun, quality movie everyone can enjoy.

Studios purposefully release the most anticipated films of the year during the summer movie season to drive larger box office numbers. School is out for kids during the summer, and their parents are always looking for easy methods of keeping them occupied.

Of course, parents want to make sure their kids enjoy the movie, but they also want to be entertained by a quality film themselves. During this season, studios strategically release films not only for children, but films adults can find interest in as well. Releasing them in these months carves a direct path to box office gold most of the time because everybody wants to see the movies. Of course, there are times when these movies do not do well, but the summer season is usually a very profitable time for record-breaking box office totals.

Seeing the movies seems to be a fun event in itself, but the summer movie season has much more impact than that. It has the power to bring people together. Whether it’s a family uniting to watch the new Disney movie or a group of friends gathering to get spooked by the newest horror film, the summer season is primetime for bonding between groups of people — and it’s all thanks to the power of cinema.

You can catch me at the theater all throughout the year, but during the summer I basically move into the theater so I do not miss a single movie from this crowded, joyous season. So grab your family and friends and head over to the Cinemark because there are movies demanding to be seen during this extraordinary movie season.

Featured illustration by Austin Banzon