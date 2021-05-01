Summer is not an excuse to act carelessly

It feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel. People are getting their vaccines and there finally seems to be a bit of normalcy settling back in the world. I have seen a lot of people feel more comfortable going out, but at the same time I have seen way too many people act like this summer is going to be one full of parties. We are so close to finally getting over this hill, and people acting with nothing but ignorance could knock us back a couple of steps.

There are definitely things you can still do and be able to breathe a little. I personally can not wait to get back to the movies. Movie theaters are taking precautions and are extremely safe and necessary for everyone involved, and I know for a fact that I can trust major movie theater chains to take those protocols seriously. The same can’t be said for huge house parties or these huge gatherings that are just a bunch of people getting together. It is crucial that you do a little bit of research to make sure the places you want to go to are doing all they can to make sure you get the most out of the experience while being safe.

I still don’t trust places like airports and gyms just yet. I feel like there are way too many moving parts to fully ensure that you can have a safe experience there. I know that it is pretty easy to go out and do whatever you want, but if we want life to fully go back to how it was before the pandemic, we still have to be extremely careful. Having to deal with ignorant people that refuse to wear a mask is not worth a trip to the gym or a plane ride to anywhere.

If you are going to take some sort of trip this summer, do all you can to make sure you are going by car and knowing that the places you are staying in and going to visit are doing all they can to ensure the safety of guests. It is mind-boggling to see how little people care about the health of others, so please do all you can to look out for yourself.

Summer is a time of year where we all kick back and enjoy time with one another. We have already made it through one summer of being isolated, so making it through this one should not be a chore. Restrictions are slowly being lifted and life is slowly starting to go back to normal. People are working all the time to make sure that how we go about life during a pandemic is safe, and that is something we should take into consideration before we think about going to some big party, or going to someplace that does not care about the health of their guests.

I want the world to go back to normal just as much as the next person does, but in order to do that we all need to be as safe as possible. This summer is going to be so tempting, and I understand that we have all been deprived of social interaction for over a year, but at the end of the day, we need to put everyone’s health first. Go get the vaccine, and continue to wear your mask. This summer holds some serious weight, and it is up to us to decide how things go.

