Summer is the perfect time to find new hobbies

Summer typically frees up most people’s schedules, allowing you to use your time the way you want. 2020 allowed many of us to latch on to new hobbies, but we were extremely limited with the hobbies we could explore. Now a sense of normalcy is returning, and this could be an extremely exciting time to find a new hobby and start this new chapter of life with some joy. If you are anything like me, you have been gifted with free time and have no idea how to use it, so hopefully, some suggestions and tips can be some help as we all find new interests this summer.

It is okay to be intimidated. Finding a hobby perfectly matching what you are looking for is like trying to find a single needle in a haystack. You may not even know what you are looking for, and there is nothing wrong with that. A hobby can come from one single thought, so start there. For example, tabletop games have been taking the world by storm. “Dungeons and Dragons” is arguably the most popular tabletop game out there. Some people stop looking for the thing that fits their interests, then settle for the thing they recognize the most. If you want to get into comic books, you don’t have to start with Marvel or DC. There are tons of possibilities — challenge yourself to look beyond what is mainstream. A little research can go a long way, and you could find the starting point for a new hobby in no time.

An approach I have used is to throw a bunch of new hobbies at the wall at once and see which ones stick. It is okay to bite off more than you can chew. The best part of finding new hobbies is there are no wrong answers. You could start the week trying out four or five new hobbies, but by the end of the week, there might be only two you are still interested in. This may seem like common sense, but there are times where I can’t even figure out where to start. Just this year I have tried getting into countless new hobbies, and I am still going strong with about two of them. Failure does not exist when you are trying to find new interests. Feeling discouraged is an inevitability, but finally finding a new interest is extremely rewarding.

Finding a new hobby can be tiring. You can feel like you’re at the end of the road and all hope is lost. Writing something every day or going for a walk are two things I find a lot of comfort in. If school work is getting the best of me, which happens at least three times a week, I take a walk to clear my brain. It can be a walk outside or around your place of living. We praise overworking way too much, and burning out happens way more frequently because of it. Writing something every day can be as simple as writing down a single sentence. You can look up writing prompts or come up with your own. Hobbies have no limits and it is all about finding what fits you best.

These tips hopefully apply to everyone. If not, perhaps your hobby could be critiquing my inability to give advice on finding hobbies. Free time is precious and I wasted a majority of it quarantining over the last year. Now it is time to get out there and break some eggs, figuratively or literally because mastering the art of an omelet definitely counts as a hobby. Hobbies can be relaxing and help us get through the day, and everyone deserves to find that special one. It may take some digging and some failed attempts, but finding a perfect one can be extremely rewarding for those willing to make the effort.

