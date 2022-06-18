Summer spending: the best ways to invest in the Denton scene this season

The excitement of the summer season often leads to episodes of out-of-town splurging. These frequent outings and expenses can add up fast, leaving one’s bank account to suffer. To combat these spending habits, one can spend their time and (less) money on local fun that won’t further flatten their finances. Here are some of the best ways to get the most out of the Denton scene this summer.

Get involved in the local music scene

One of the most well-known things about Denton is its talented community of musicians. Plenty of venues across town offer old and new residents exposure to a diverse group of artists and their sound.

This summer, the university will offer the summer edition of First Friday Denton, a live music celebration on the first Friday of each month. Local venues, like Dan’s Silverleaf, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios and Harvest House host weekly performances of Denton-based and touring bands. Whether a fan of smooth jazz or punk rock, there is something to enjoy while diving into what local acts have to offer.

Learn something new

Learning about the local history not only supports the community but it’s beneficial for the student, too. Discovering Denton’s historical sites and figures can be an interesting way to gain more insight into the area.

Get to know more about the African American Quakertown neighborhood at the Denton County African American Museum, or view iconic artifacts at the Denton County Courthouse. Ghosts of Denton Haunted Tours, an interactive experience, offers a look inside the history behind those across the centerpiece that is Denton Square. No matter your subject of choice, there’s lots to discover about the city of Denton and how it came to be.

Discover your inner artist

Much like the music scene, the Denton community has a thriving art scene, and several areas around town offer ways to help fuel one’s own creativity.

If in need of inspiration, take a look through local art galleries like 010 Student Gallery or Art Glass Ensembles. Even a stroll through downtown offers exposure to local artists’ work from a few of the town’s many murals. For more hands-on exposure to the arts, look into workshops offered by the Greater Denton Art Council or at other local venues, like The Workbench. Tapping into one’s creative side is not only fun but also offers new opportunities to interact with experienced creatives across Denton.

Give back to the community

Standing as the least expensive option on this list, giving back is also one of the most influential. To best serve the diverse communities that make up Denton, the area offers a wide range of volunteer and donation opportunities to help those in need.

United Way Denton County partners with a wide network of nonprofits, ranging from Our Daily Bread to Special Abilities of North Texas. Numerous opportunities can also be found by looking into programs offered by the Denton County government, like those that serve schools and local museums. A quick online search can lead to opportunities to get involved with local volunteer organizations. By getting working with these charitable programs, one can arguably learn more about their city and its communities in the most public-spirited way.

Although not entirely free, these experiences across Denton offer residents the most bang for your buck. The added bonus of supporting the local community while getting involved with others around it can help incorporate more unique items to one’s summer bucket list. This summer, take advantage of some much-needed time off and get connected with the special qualities Denton, Texas has to offer.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia